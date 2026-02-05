Coastal Island Beauty Awaits in Fort Myers, Fla., for Those Seeking a Stateside Tropical Respite
Warm waters, white sand beaches and wildlife abound in Fort Myers, Fla., a relaxed, playful and adventurous oasis situated along the Southwest Gulf Coast. The destination is the ultimate vacation spot for those who seek a tropical respite, no passport required.
Home to mangrove forests, wetlands and estuaries, Fort Myers combines coastal island beauty with a rich past. History buffs will enjoy dropping by the Edison and Ford Winter Estates, the Mound House Museum and the Downtown Fort Myers River District during their visit to get a sense of the area’s roots.
Immerse yourself in the region’s wildlife-rich waterways, where you’re likely to spot manatees, bottlenose dolphins, sea turtles, herons and more, whether you’re spending the afternoon snorkeling or just lounging on the beach.
In addition to spotting some incredible reptiles, amphibians and mammals, Fort Myers is home to the “Seashell Capital of the World,” where visitors will find more than 400 varieties of shells on Sanibel Island. Whether you’re traveling with your family, a partner or friends, Fort Myers has a little something for everyone.
The laidback coastal setting provided the perfect backdrop for SI Swimsuit’s February 2026 digital cover, which stars Christen Goff, Haley Cavinder, Brittany Mahomes, Ronika Love, Normani and Claire Kittle. Photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas in Captiva, Fla., the resort destination set the stage with its natural beauty, allowing these women to truly shine on camera.
Whether you’re itching to plan a spring break getaway or have a family vacation on the books, get ready to plan an unforgettable trip to Fort Myers, Fla., with SI Swimsuit’s official resource as your travel guide.
How to get there
Book your flight into Southwest Regional Airport (RSW), which has 78 direct flights from around the country, as well as several international destinations. Airlines including Delta, United, American, Southwest and JetBlue fly direct into RSW from U.S. destinations, including New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Boston, Denver, Detroit and Saint Louis.
If you’re local to the Sunshine State and plan to visit Fort Myers by car, the trip is about a three-hour drive from Miami or a two-hour drive from Tampa.
What to do
Whether the beach or a local boutique is calling your name, there’s plenty of activity to fill your days while visiting Fort Myers. Be sure to add a few of the following to your to-do list while you’re in town.
Go to the beach
- Sanibel Island: Great for families with kids, the beach is a treasure trove for visitors—literally. The location isn’t known as the “Seashell Capital of the World” for nothing.
- Bowman’s Beach: Located on Sanibel Island, this picturesque area also has hiking trails and a picnic area for lunch.
- Lighthouse Beach: Take in Sanibel Island’s historic lighthouse, which was built in 1844, at this pet-friendly beach destination. It also offers unparalleled sunset views.
- Turner Beach: Located on Captiva, this popular fishing spot is also known for its gorgeous sunset views.
- Lovers Key State Park: If kayaking is on your agenda, this peaceful, serene beach should be on your itinerary. And if you’d rather lounge under the sun all day, beach chairs and umbrellas are available to rent.
Explore nature and local wildlife
- J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge: This Sanibel Island refuge has provided a respite to local wildlife since 1945, where guests can walk, bike or drive Wildlife Road to spot more than 245 species of birds.
- Bailey-Matthews Seashell Museum and Aquarium: With over 50 species of marine life on display in The Living Gallery of Aquariums and Marine Life, the museum and aquarium also offers a Great Hall of Shells exhibit highlighting 500,000 shells.
- Wonder Gardens: This zoological park dates back to 1936. The nonprofit rescues and cares for non-releasable animals in a beautiful botanical garden setting.
- Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve: Visit this 3,400-acre wetland featuring waterways, wooden trails and wildlife for some fresh air and excellent views. Don’t forget to bring your camera!
Find adventure
- Caloosahatchee Regional Park: Located in Alva, this 768-acre oasis offers hiking trails, boating, fishing, horseback riding and more.
- The Great Calusa Blueway Paddling Trail: This 200-mile trail spans inland tributaries and coastal waters and is a true oasis for kayakers.
- Boca Grande and Outer Islands: Known as the “Tarpon Capital of the World,” enthusiastic fishers can charter a boat where catching a 100-pound “Silver King” is not unheard of.
- Lovers Key State Park: If paddleboarding is more your speed, you’ll find inland waterways at this park suitable for some low-key, low-impact adventure.
Enjoy some R&R
- Shangri-La Springs: For the ultimate spa getaway, head to this historic hotel located in Bonita Springs. Spa treatments include massages, facials, body treatments, reiki and more.
- Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa: Indulge in relaxation at the Stillwater Spa, ranked within the top 100 resort spas in the U.S., where you’ll also find a full-service hair and nail salon.
- Visit Pine Island, Cabbage Key or Cayo Costa for a boat-only island escape. Turn off your phone and disconnect while you enjoy lunch by the water, peruse local galleries or cruise around on a bike.
Indulge in the arts
- Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center: Visit this Fort Myers mainstay, where you’ll find rotating exhibitions and performances at the world-class venue.
- Azaleas On The Corner: If you possess an artistic touch yourself, visit this botanical-inspired art gallery and wine bar, where visitors can sip and paint.
- Island Hopper Songwriter Fest: If your visit falls during the month of September, don’t miss this event for music lovers. Enjoy over 60 free concerts with major gigs taking place on Captiva Island, Cape Coral, Fort Myers Beach and downtown Fort Myers.
Shop ’til you drop
- She Sells Sea Shells: This must-visit boutique on Sanibel Island offers handmade crafts, from jewelry to holiday ornaments, that make for the perfect souvenir.
- The Franklin Shops: Offering over 80 local sellers, patrons will find everything from jewelry to fashion and fine art in this two-story retail space.
- The Lazy Dazy: A gift shop that sources clothing and decor from across the U.S. and Europe, you’re guaranteed to find something unique to bring home.
- The Islander Gift Gallery and Boutique: If you’re looking for laid-back apparel, accessories and gifts to mark your time in Fort Myers, be sure to stop by this shop.
- Times Square on Fort Myers Beach: Combine sunbathing and retail therapy with this Gulf-front shopping and dining area located just steps away from the sand.
Where to stay
Fort Myers is home to countless hotels, resorts and inns where you can sit back, relax and enjoy your stay. The following are at the top of our travel list for a reason.
- South Seas: Located on Captiva Island, this resort stretches more than two miles of Gulf-front shoreline, where sun, sand and water adventures await.
- The Gasparilla Inn: Head to Boca Grande, where this pastel-hued hotel offers timeless elegance and old Florida allure with a dose of timeless hospitality.
- Cabbage Key Inn & Restaurant: This secluded getaway in Cabbage Key is as iconic and charming as it gets. It’s ideal for a romantic getaway for two.
- Shalimar Beach Resort: If you’re headed to Sanibel Island, don’t miss out on this newly rebuilt oasis, which offers 360 feet of private beachfront on the Gulf.
- Jensen’s Twin Palm Cottages & Marina: Another option on Captiva Island, these quaint and charming cottages offer exquisite marina views.
Where to eat
Seafood and exotic fare like alligator are just some of the local flavors authentic to Fort Myers, and the following eateries are ones you absolutely must try during your vacation.
- Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille: You’ll find some of the area’s best Yucatan shrimp at this Fort Myers eatery. In addition to perfectly-seasoned seafood, diners can enjoy unparalleled waterfront views. There is a secondary location on Sanibel Island, as well.
- The Bubble Room: A can’t-miss for anyone with a sweet tooth, this Captiva restaurant is known for its towering Orange Crunch Cake.
- MudBugs: A Sanibel Island hotspot for authentic Cajun cuisine, be sure to order the gator nuggets, which are served with a homemade remoulade dipping sauce.
- Bruno’s of Brooklyn: If you’re in the mood for Italian, this family-run eatery specializes in Sicilian and New York Italian classics. It’s a great place for seafood and the perfect wine pairing.
- Crow's Nest Steakhouse: Located on Captiva Island, USDA prime steaks, quail, lamb, Maine lobster and scallops are just a few menu highlights. Meanwhile, the restaurant is also known for its vast lineup of whiskey and bourbon for a great cocktail hour.
FAQ
Cities that encompass Fort Myers
The Fort Myers coastal region includes Sanibel Island, Captiva Island, Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Estero, Cape Coral, Pine Island, Boca Grande and Outer islands, North Fort Myers and Lehigh Acres.
Packing essentials
Sunscreen, flip-flops, a sun hat and sunglasses are just a few of the essentials for a visit to Fort Myers. If you need any styling tips, just look to our February 2026 digital cover models for inspo! And for those who are planning an adventurous vacation, consider packing bug spray and a snorkel.
The best time of year to visit
Though there’s never a bad time to travel to the Sunshine State, November through April is peak season in Fort Myers. Travelers can expect sunny skies, ideal temperatures and migrating wildlife during that timeframe, making for an ideal vacation. However, during the summer months, visitors may find some great off-season travel discounts.