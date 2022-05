At 17, Duckie Thot appeared in the 2013 season of Australia’s Next Top Model, which led her to move to New York City and ultimately make her runway debut in the Yeezy Spring/Summer ’17 ready-to-wear show. Since then, Thot has been a global ambassador for L’Oreal Paris, was the face of Fenty Beauty, and is now a SI Swimsuit rookie. Of South Sudanese descent, the Australian native is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion within the fashion industry.