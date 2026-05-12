Ellie Thumann 2026: Fort Myers, Fla.

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Fort Myers, Fla., for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside models Katie Austin, Christen Goff, Gabi Moura, Olandria, Jasmine Sanders and Jena Sims.

With more than four million followers across all social media platforms, Thumann has carved out a dedicated space for herself online as a model and content creator specializing in beauty, fashion, lifestyle and wellness. She first joined SI Swimsuit in 2023 with her radiant rookie debut in Puerto Rico. She’s appeared in the magazine each year following, with shoots in Mexico and Bermuda, respectively. She’s also walked the SI Swimsuit runway during Swim Week in Miami twice, in 2024 and 2025, where she rocked the catwalk in multiple designer swimwear looks.

Fort Myers, Fla., offers travelers the perfect balance of relaxation and adventure. Travelers can spend the morning spotting manatees and bottlenose dolphins around their luxury resort, the afternoon soaking in the sun by the pool and the evening checking out an art exhibit or live performance at any one of their many historic venues.

Learn more about Fort Myers, Fla., including where to stay, what to eat, and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

Beautiful, soft colors, striking silhouettes and terrific textures were at the core of the SI Swimsuit’s vision for the models’ looks as they touched down in South Florida. Looking to combine laidback, bohemian vibes with classic, feminine aesthetics, the final wardrobe was the ideal balance of coastal chic and cottagecore cute.

Hair: Paul Norton for Tracey Mattingly using Hot Tools

Makeup: Marina Gravani for Tracey Mattingly using Tom Ford

Photographer: Katherine Goguen

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Top by Anna Kosturova. Swimsuit by Capittana. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen on a Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by BELLE ANNA. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen on a Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Sea. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Indah. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Get the Fort Myers, Fla., Look

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen on a Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Indah. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen on a Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by BELLE ANNA. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen on a Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Shani Shemer. Headpiece by Andi Bagus. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen on a Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Sea. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Top by Anna Kosturova. Swimsuit by Capittana. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Onia. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Top by Anna Kosturova. Swimsuit by Capittana. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen on a Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by BELLE ANNA. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Shani Shemer. Headpiece by Andi Bagus. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Indah. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen on a Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Belle Anna. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Top by Anna Kosturova. Swimsuit by Capittana. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen on a Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Sea. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Indah. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Shani Shemer. Headpiece by Andi Bagus. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Indah. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen on a Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Sea. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Indah. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen on a Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by BELLE ANNA | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen on a Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Sea. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated