Gabi Moura 2026: Fort Myers, Fla.

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Fort Myers, Fla., for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside models Katie Austin, Christen Goff, Olandria, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims and Ellie Thumann.

Making her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2026 issue, Moura is a model and content creator hailing from Brazil. She boasts over 15 million followers across her social media platforms, where she posts fashion, beauty and lifestyle content. She first made waves following her runway debut at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and in the time since, she’s gone on to partner with major brands, including Neutrogena, YSL, L’Oreal, Meta and more.

Whether you’re looking to catch a wave on your boogie board or catch a peek at some incredible wildlife, Fort Myers, Fla., is the ultimate destination for you. Enjoy unique shopping experiences, authentic dining options, luxury resorts and more during your stay on the Southwest Gulf Coast for a vacation you’ll never forget.

Learn more about Fort Myers, Fla., including where to stay, what to eat, and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

The SI Swimsuit team wanted the styling of this shoot to feel delicate, carefree and feminine, balancing bohemian beauty with coastal chic classics. Muted colors and dreamy details left our Fort Myers, Fla., models looking effortlessly ethereal on the shoreline, with unique, vintage accessories to add a fresh, one-of-a-kind wardrobe.

Hair: Paul Norton for Tracey Mattingly using Hot Tools

Makeup: Marina Gravani for Tracey Mattingly using Tom Ford

Photographer: Katherine Goguen

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen on a Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Capittana. Sarong by My Beachy Side. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen on a Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by AKOIA SWIM. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by FAE. Skirt by TRUSSO SWIM. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen on a Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Get the Fort Myers, Fla., Look

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Frankie’s Bikinis. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen on a Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Capittana. Sarong by My Beachy Side. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen on a Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Frankie’s Bikinis. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen on a Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by AKOIA SWIM. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen on a Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Frankie’s Bikinis. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen on a Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by AKOIA SWIM. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen on a Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Montce. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Frankie’s Bikinis. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen on a Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by FAE. Skirt by TRUSSO SWIM. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen on a Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Montce. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen on a Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Capittana. Sarong by My Beachy Side. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen on a Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by FAE. Skirt by TRUSSO SWIM. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated