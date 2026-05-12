Haley Baylee 2026: Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside fellow models Lauren Chan, Jocelyn Corona, Olivia Dunne, Bethenny Frankel, Tiffany Haddish, Ilona Maher, Hunter McGrady, Brooks Nader and Molly Sims.

A co-winner of the inaugural Swim Search in 2018, Baylee posed for each SI Swimsuit Issue through 2021. After several years away from the fold, the content creator—who boasts 32 million followers across her social media platforms—is making her triumphant return to the SI Swimsuit Issue. The social media influencer is known for creating viral moments on the red carpet and was named a Forbes Top Creator in 2024 and 2025.

Loreto, which is situated on Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, is known for its pristine landscapes, marine wildlife and laid-back coastal charm. The serene location feels virtually untouched, and offers the ideal climate for thrill-seekers who enjoy sports like surfing and diving. The lush, biodiverse area along the West Coast of Mexico created an incredibly tranquil backdrop for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue.

Learn more about Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, including where to stay, what to eat and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

For one of our two stories in Loreto, the styling on set was high glamour, inspired by the 1980s. Vintage statement accessories, colorblocked suits and high-cut one-piece silhouettes were the star of the show, while the location lent itself perfectly to the aesthetic: A dramatic desert landscape set against crystal clear waters made for a striking backdrop, while the contrasting swimsuit colors made everything feel vibrant and beautiful.

Hair: Paul Norton for Tracey Mattingly using Hot Tools

Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using BIOEFFECT, French Farmacie, Loving Tan, Saie Beauty, Super Goop! and Jones Road Beauty

Photographer: James Macari

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by La Revêche. Bracelet provided by New York Vintage. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Medina Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Necklace by Pierre Cardin, provided by New York Vintage. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by AY QUE CALOR. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Get the Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico Look

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by La Revêche. Bracelet provided by New York Vintage. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by La Revêche. Bracelet provided by New York Vintage. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Medina Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Necklace by Pierre Cardin, provided by New York Vintage. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Ramy Brook. Earrings by 12th Tribe. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Medina Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by La Revêche. Hat by Lack of Color. Bracelet provided by New York Vintage. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Ramy Brook. Earrings by 12th Tribe. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by La Revêche. Bracelet provided by New York Vintage. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Herve Leger. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Necklace by Pierre Cardin, provided by New York Vintage. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Herve Leger. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by La Revêche. Hat by Lack of Color. Bracelet provided by New York Vintage. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Ramy Brook. Earrings by 12th Tribe. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Medina Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Ramy Brook. Earrings by 12th Tribe. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Ramy Brook. Earrings by 12th Tribe. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated