SI Swimsuit’s Official Guide to Loreto

Nestled between the Sierra de la Giganta mountains and the calm Gulf of Mexico, Loreto is an unassuming town in Baja California with great food, kind people, and stunning access to nature. The mission town was founded in 1697 and was home to the first mission on the historic Camino Real de las Californias.

The historic city center area is quaint and walkable, with shops and restaurants lining the streets near the water. Venturing beyond the downtown area, you don’t need to travel far to experience the highlights that Baja has to offer. You could drive through the desert, trek up into the mountains and explore the Gulf waters, often called the “aquarium of the world,” all in one day.

“Loreto felt like a love letter from the earth, where the desert meets the sea in the most breathtaking way,” explains 9-time SI Swimsuit model Hunter McGrady. “I was lucky enough to shoot both along the ocean and in the desert, and each setting felt completely unique yet equally stunning. The landscape, the people, the food, the culture, the art-- there’s a richness to everything there that stays with you. Experiencing it all alongside a team that feels like family made it even more meaningful. I truly can’t imagine a more beautiful way to celebrate nine years with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.”

Where is Loreto?

Loreto is in Baja California Sur, Mexico, along the eastern side of the Baja Peninsula. The historic small town is easy to travel to, with airlines like Alaska Airlines offering comfortable direct flights from California to Loreto, with many additional locations available for connections.

Malecón Loreto. | Visit Baja Sur

What to do in Loreto

A trip to Loreto provides the perfect remote setting for rest and relaxation, as well as easy access to activities like fishing, boating, surfing and diving. The Gulf of California is home to an incredible amount of biodiversity. The Gulf is home to nearly 900 species of fish alone, 90 of which are not found anywhere else in the world. It’s no surprise that in the Loreto National Marine Park, a UNESCO-recognized sanctuary, whale watching is one of the most popular activities to take part in.

Ilona and Adrianna Maher on a boat and kayaks on the beach. | SI Staff

Our team swam with sea lions, rode horseback on the beach and kayaked through mangroves. We spotted blue-footed boobies, most famously found in the Galapagos Islands. Not to mention we ate countless amazing meals of tacos, ceviche and fresh meats alongside margaritas and beers.

For a glimpse into history, you can take a trip to the peaceful village of San Javier, just outside Loreto, which is one of the most intact mission sites in the region. Once a year, locals will take part in an annual pilgrimage, on foot or by horseback, from the mission in the city center of Loreto to the mission in San Javier to honor the patron Saint Francis Xavier.

Olivia Dunne horseback riding in Loreto. | SI Staff

Where to stay in Loreto

La Misión Hotel: A beachfront hotel right along the Loreto Malecón. During a walk along the waterfront boardwalk, it’s normal to pass grandmas out for their morning exercise or local fishermen enjoying the sunrise in search of their catch for the day. The European-Mexican hacienda-style hotel is perfectly situated for beautiful sunrises over the water.

La Misión Hotel. | Visit Baja Sur

Posada del Cortes: Just a few blocks from the beach and a few blocks from the central downtown area, Posada del Cortes features a quaint and lush courtyard and boutique-style rooms.

Posada de las Flores: You’ll be closer to the city center at this beautiful hotel, where rooms often feature floral paintings, and they offer an indoor pool.

Hotel Oasis: Hotel Oasis sits at the end of the Loreto Malecon facing the Sea of Cortez. Beautiful rooms look out onto the ocean, with convenient and easy access to the delicious Restaurante Oasis.

Hotel 1697: This hotel offers a comfortable, intimate atmosphere with a beautiful pool at the center of its courtyard. While all of downtown Loreto is extremely walkable, this hotel has you sitting right next to the Zopilote Brewery and near the city center.

Hotel 1697. | Visit Baja Sur

Where to eat in Loreto

Romanita Baja Kitchen: Romanita offers one of the most beautiful garden-style dining settings in Loreto, with a lush outdoor patio surrounded by palm trees and warm lighting. They specialize in craft cocktails and elevated Baja cuisine. The French fries and spicy margaritas were particular highlights, with Bethenny Frankel even going so far as to claim they were some of the best fries of her life.

Dishes and menu from Romanita Baja Kitchen. | SI Staff

Super Burro: SuperBurro feels like a favorite for the locals, and a must stop on your trip to Loreto. The woman who runs the restaurant comes from a family of Loreto chefs and cooks up your burritos and fresh homemade tortillas right in the open concept kitchen in the restaurant. The portions are big so come with an appetite.

Maya Restaurant: This small restaurant in Nopolo had some of the most amazing food from our entire trip. Chef Maya cooked up homemade yogurt and fruit bowls, delicious waffles, and incredible ceviche.

Chef Maya and Haley Baylee, left. Fresh yogurt and fruit bowls, right. | SI Staff

Serrano Wine, Seafood & Grill: Serrano is known for its wood-fire cooking and serves some of the tastiest steaks we had on our entire trip. The menu blends grilled seafood, steaks, and Baja flavors. They also have a full bar and an elevated wine offering.

Los Olivos Restaurant: Located on the upper level of La Misión Loreto, Los Olivos offers gorgeous ocean views from the terrace. Our team particularly enjoyed the woodfire pizzas.

Restaurante Oasis: Located directly on the beach at Hotel Oasis, Restaurante Oasis offers one of the most relaxed and peaceful waterfront dining experiences in Loreto. Their specialty is offering some traditional and regional dishes like almejas tatemadas, or chocolate clams. If you are looking for something even more adventurous, they can bring goats from their farm to the dining area and allow you to squeeze fresh goat milk into your coffee.

Bajamar: A favorite for fresh seafood and creative coastal cuisine, Bajamar focuses on ingredients sourced from the Gulf of California. Popular dishes are ceviche, sashimi and locally caught fish.

Zopilote Brewery & Co.: El Zopilote is known for its craft beer, wood-fired pizzas and lively courtyard right at the edge of the city center. It’s also a favorite casual gathering space in the evenings.

FAQs for your trip

When is the best time to visit?

The best time to visit Loreto is generally October through May, when temperatures are mild, sunny and ideal for outdoor exploration. We can attest that the climate felt ideal in December when we traveled there for the photo shoot.

The winter months, January through March, are especially popular because they coincide with blue whale season. While June through September is warmer and more humid, it can still be a good time to visit if you are looking for great snorkeling and diving, as well as fewer crowds.

Aerial view of Ilsa Loreto. | Visit Baja Sur

Packing essentials

Packing for a trip to Loreto is similar to any beachy destination. We will always recommend a reef-safe sunscreen, as well as added sun protection, like a wide-brim hat. You should also consider any adventure gear you may need, like hiking shoes for desert trails or snorkels for diving.