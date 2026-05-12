Hunter McGrady 2026: Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside fellow models Haley Baylee, Lauren Chan, Jocelyn Corona, Olivia Dunne, Bethenny Frankel, Tiffany Haddish, Ilona Maher, Brooks Nader and Molly Sims.

McGrady joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2017, when she participated in a bodypaint photo shoot as part of the brand’s model search. Since then, the Model Citizen podcast cohost has been photographed for the brand in locations across the globe, like Switzerland and Bali. In addition to landing the cover of the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue following her photo shoot in Mexico, McGrady was also featured on a legends group cover that same year for the brand’s 60th anniversary issue. An advocate for body acceptance and representation, McGrady is the designer of an inclusive fashion line for Sam’s Club.

Loreto, which is situated on Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, is known for its pristine landscapes, marine wildlife and laid-back coastal charm. The serene location feels virtually untouched, and offers the ideal climate for thrill-seekers who enjoy sports like surfing and diving. The lush, biodiverse area along the West Coast of Mexico created an incredibly tranquil backdrop for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue.

Learn more about Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, including where to stay, what to eat and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

For one of our two stories in Loreto, the styling on set was very off the cuff and inspired by the edgy, bohemian and gritty energy one might encounter at Burning Man. The styling was raw, the suits were epic and the images speak for themselves.

Hair: Paul Norton for Tracey Mattingly using Hot Tools

Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using BIOEFFECT, French Farmacie, Loving Tan, Saie Beauty, Super Goop! and Jones Road Beauty

Photographer: James Macari

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Fashion Nova. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Get the Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico Look

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Alpine Butterfly Swim. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Alpine Butterfly Swim. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Blooming Jelly. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Fashion Nova. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Blooming Jelly. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Fashion Nova. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Alpine Butterfly Swim. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Raquelle Pedraza. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Fashion Nova. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by BFYNE. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Fashion Nova. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by BFYNE. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Blooming Jelly. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Raquelle Pedraza. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated