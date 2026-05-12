Ilona Maher 2026: Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside fellow models Haley Baylee, Lauren Chan, Jocelyn Corona, Olivia Dunne, Bethenny Frankel, Tiffany Haddish, Hunter McGrady, Brooks Nader and Molly Sims.

A rugby sevens athlete and two-time Olympian, Maher is also a three-time SI Swimsuit model. After landing the brand’s September 2024 digital cover, she posed for last year’s issue in Bermuda. The athlete, who was featured on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, is known for promoting body positivity on her platform, whether it’s on her personal social media feed or her podcast, House of Maher, which she cohosts with her sisters. Maher works closely with organizations like ChildFund Rugby and Girls Rugby Inc., to champion young girls in sports.

Loreto, which is situated on Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, is known for its pristine landscapes, marine wildlife and laid-back coastal charm. The serene location feels virtually untouched, and offers the ideal climate for thrill-seekers who enjoy sports like surfing and diving. The lush, biodiverse area along the West Coast of Mexico created an incredibly tranquil backdrop for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue.

Learn more about Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, including where to stay, what to eat and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

For one of our two stories in Loreto, the styling on set was very off the cuff and inspired by the edgy, bohemian and gritty energy one might encounter at Burning Man. The styling was raw, the suits were epic and the images speak for themselves.

Hair: Paul Norton for Tracey Mattingly using Hot Tools

Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using BIOEFFECT, French Farmacie, Loving Tan, Saie Beauty, Super Goop! and Jones Road Beauty

Photographer: James Macari

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Palondré The Label. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Get the Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico Look

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by bond-eye Australia. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by SAME. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by SAME. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by SAME. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan and Ilona Maher photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Chan’s swimsuit Mars The Label. Maher’s swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by SAME. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by bond-eye Australia. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan and Ilona Maher photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Chan’s swimsuit Mars The Label. Maher’s swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Palondré The Label. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Palondré The Label. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan and Ilona Maher photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Chan’s swimsuit Mars The Label. Maher’s swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan and Ilona Maher photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Chan’s swimsuit Mars The Label. Maher’s swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated