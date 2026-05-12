Jasmine Sanders 2026: Fort Myers, Fla.

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Fort Myers, Fla., for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside models Katie Austin, Christen Goff, Gabi Moura, Olandria, Jena Sims and Ellie Thumann.

Known as the “Golden Barbie” to her fans on social media, Sanders has become a staple of SI Swimsuit’s annual issue. She made her rookie debut in Belize back in 2019 and has graced the pages every year since, landing her first cover spot in 2020 for her feature in Bali. In 2024, she joined the class of SI Swimsuit “legends” featured in the 60th anniversary issue. Outside of her work with SI Swimsuit, the model has appeared on the pages of Vogue, Allure, Elle, Esquire, Glamour, GQ, Interview and more.

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The SI Swimsuit team’s vision board for the Fort Myers, Fla., location was dominated by pastel shades, dainty details and feminine enegry. Fun frills, playful patterns and sweet silhouettes defined the wardrobe and contrasted the coastal backdrop to perfection, adding an air that was effortlessly etheral.

Hair: Paul Norton for Tracey Mattingly using Hot Tools

Makeup: Marina Gravani for Tracey Mattingly using Tom Ford

Photographer: Katherine Goguen

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Palondré The Label. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by La Paz. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Get the Fort Myers, Fla., Look

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Shirt by Ben Watts. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by La Paz. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Palondré The Label. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by La Paz. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Palondré The Label. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Shirt by Ben Watts. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Sienna Swim. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Jacket by Rick Owens. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Gunes Swim. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Shirt by Ben Watts. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Sienna Swim. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Gunes Swim. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Jacket by Rick Owens. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Sienna Swim. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Jacket by Rick Owens. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Gunes Swim. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Gunes Swim. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated