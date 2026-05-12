Jasmine Sanders 2026: Fort Myers, Fla.

Known as the “Golden Barbie” to her fans on social media, Sanders has become a staple of SI Swimsuit’s annual issue. She made her rookie debut in Belize back in 2019 and has graced the pages every year since, landing her first cover spot in 2020 for her feature in Bali. In 2024, she joined the class of SI Swimsuit “legends” featured in the 60th anniversary issue. Outside of her work with SI Swimsuit, the model has appeared on the pages of Vogue, Allure, Elle, Esquire, Glamour, GQ, Interview and more.
Explore lush nature and exotic wildlife in stunning Fort Myers, Fla. There’s so much to do in this incredible hidden gem; boredom will quickly become a distant memory. And if the outdoors aren’t for you, the Sunshine State has plenty of other options for those looking to build their ideal vacation. Shop until you drop at any one of the unique local sellers or grab a bite at the authentic South Florida eateries that line the shore.
Learn more about Fort Myers, Fla., including where to stay, what to eat, and all of the can’t-miss activities here.
The SI Swimsuit team’s vision board for the Fort Myers, Fla., location was dominated by pastel shades, dainty details and feminine enegry. Fun frills, playful patterns and sweet silhouettes defined the wardrobe and contrasted the coastal backdrop to perfection, adding an air that was effortlessly etheral.
Hair: Paul Norton for Tracey Mattingly using Hot Tools Makeup: Marina Gravani for Tracey Mattingly using Tom Ford Photographer: Katherine Goguen