Jena Sims 2026: Fort Myers, Fla.

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Fort Myers, Fla., for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside models Katie Austin, Christen Goff, Gabi Moura, Olandria, Jasmine Sanders and Ellie Thumann.

SI Swimsuit’s reigning Rookie of the Year, Sims first joined the magazine after she co-won the 2023 Swim Search open casting call. Sims’s sophomore feature, shot on the sparkling shores of Mexico, secured her Rookie of the Year honors, which she was presented with at the SI Swimsuit launch party following her 2025 shoot in Bermuda. A model and proud mother to her son Crew, Sims has partnered with many major brands over the years, including Steve Madden, Oneone Swimwear, BuDhaGirl and DIFF Eyewear.

They don’t call Florida the “Sunshine State” for no reason, and Fort Myers is the perfect location to soak in all it has to offer. Adventure, wildlife and luxury all converge at the tropical destination, making it an ideal spot for vacationing, whether you’re the type to relax at the resort or take part in some fun sports on the water.

Learn more about Fort Myers, Fla., including where to stay, what to eat, and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

The SI Swimsuit style team’s vision for the Fort Myers feature was all about celebrating that feminine feel with a coastal twist. Pulling in soft colors, striking silhouettes and lots of texture, they opted for pieces with distinct details—think crochet fabrics, dainty lace and plenty of ruffles.

Hair: Paul Norton for Tracey Mattingly using Hot Tools

Makeup: Marina Gravani for Tracey Mattingly using Tom Ford

Photographer: Katherine Goguen

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Decolet The Label. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Indah. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by La Revêche. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Get the Fort Myers, Fla., Look

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Indah. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Indah. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by White Fox. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Indah. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Decolet The Label. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by La Revêche. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Indah. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by White Fox. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by La Revêche. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Decolet The Label. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by La Revêche. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by White Fox. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Decolet The Label. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated