Jena Sims 2026: Fort Myers, Fla.

SI Swimsuit’s reigning Rookie of the Year, Sims first joined the magazine after she co-won the 2023 Swim Search open casting call. Sims’s sophomore feature, shot on the sparkling shores of Mexico, secured her Rookie of the Year honors, which she was presented with at the SI Swimsuit launch party following her 2025 shoot in Bermuda. A model and proud mother to her son Crew, Sims has partnered with many major brands over the years, including Steve Madden, Oneone Swimwear, BuDhaGirl and DIFF Eyewear.
They don’t call Florida the “Sunshine State” for no reason, and Fort Myers is the perfect location to soak in all it has to offer. Adventure, wildlife and luxury all converge at the tropical destination, making it an ideal spot for vacationing, whether you’re the type to relax at the resort or take part in some fun sports on the water.
Learn more about Fort Myers, Fla., including where to stay, what to eat, and all of the can’t-miss activities here.
The SI Swimsuit style team’s vision for the Fort Myers feature was all about celebrating that feminine feel with a coastal twist. Pulling in soft colors, striking silhouettes and lots of texture, they opted for pieces with distinct details—think crochet fabrics, dainty lace and plenty of ruffles.
Hair: Paul Norton for Tracey Mattingly using Hot Tools Makeup: Marina Gravani for Tracey Mattingly using Tom Ford Photographer: Katherine Goguen