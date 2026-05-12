Jocelyn Corona 2026: Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside fellow models Haley Baylee, Lauren Chan, Olivia Dunne, Bethenny Frankel, Tiffany Haddish, Ilona Maher, Hunter McGrady, Brooks Nader and Molly Sims.

Corona, who carved a path in the modeling industry in Mexico City, makes her brand debut in this year’s magazine. And though she’s a rookie in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, Corona has collaborated with major brands like Fenty Beauty, Marc Jacobs and Jean Paul Gaultier. Outside of modeling, she uses her platform to promote body positivity while representing the Latina and Mexican communities. In the immediate future, Corona hopes to expand upon her creative endeavors by exploring a career in acting.

Loreto, which is situated on Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, is known for its pristine landscapes, marine wildlife and laid-back coastal charm. The serene location feels virtually untouched, and offers the ideal climate for thrill-seekers who enjoy sports like surfing and diving. The lush, biodiverse area along the West Coast of Mexico created an incredibly tranquil backdrop for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue.

Learn more about Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, including where to stay, what to eat and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

For one of our two stories in Loreto, the styling on set was high glamour, inspired by the 1980s. Vintage statement accessories, colorblocked suits and high-cut one-piece silhouettes were the star of the show, while the location lent itself perfectly to the aesthetic: A dramatic desert landscape set against crystal clear waters made for a striking backdrop, while the contrasting swimsuit colors made everything feel vibrant and beautiful.

Hair: Paul Norton for Tracey Mattingly using Hot Tools

Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using BIOEFFECT, French Farmacie, Loving Tan, Saie Beauty, Super Goop! and Jones Road Beauty

Photographer: James Macari

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. Belt by Saint Laurent. Earrings provided by New York Vintage. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Hunza G. Necklace by SAME. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Earrings by Christian Lacroix, provided by New York Vintage. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. Belt by Saint Laurent. Earrings provided by New York Vintage. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Get the Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico Look

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by La Blanca. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Away That Day. Earrings by Christian Lacroix, provided by New York Vintage. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. Belt by Saint Laurent. Earrings provided by New York Vintage. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by La Blanca. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Hunza G. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Hunza G. Necklace by SAME. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. Belt by Saint Laurent. Earrings provided by New York Vintage. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Hunza G. Necklace by SAME. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by La Blanca. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Hunza G. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Hunza G. Swimsuit top by 437. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by La Blanca. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Hunza G. Swimsuit top by 437. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Hunza G. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by La Blanca. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Hunza G. Necklace by SAME. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated