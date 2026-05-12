Katie Austin 2026: Fort Myers, Fla.

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Fort Myers, Fla., for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside models Christen Goff, Gabi Moura, Olandria, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims and Ellie Thumann.

Following her Swim Search co-win in 2021, Austin has appeared in every SI Swimsuit issue since her daring debut. She took home co-Rookie of the Year honors for her feature in Montenegro in 2022. The daughter of fitness icon Denise Austin, Austin is a model, certified fitness trainer, health coach, author, host and entrepreneur, growing her brand to almost two million followers across all platforms thanks to her passionate approach to health and lifestyle content.

The sparkling shoreline of Fort Myers, Fla., offers travelers endless options for entertainment. Whether you’re taking in all the history the location has to offer or wading into the warm, welcoming waters of the Southwest Gulf Coast, you’re guaranteed to have an unforgettable stay.

Learn more about Fort Myers, Fla., including where to stay, what to eat, and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

When it came to the fashion for our Fort Myers-featured models, the SI Swimsuit style team gravitated toward bohemian vibes, ethereal aesthetics and delicate details—think things like sweet ruffles, soft colors and lace-lined silhouettes. Texture also played a big role in the team’s choices, selecting pieces they knew would make the models pop against the beachy backdrop.

Hair: Paul Norton for Tracey Mattingly using Hot Tools

Makeup: Marina Gravani for Tracey Mattingly using Tom Ford

Photographer: Katherine Goguen

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Shirt by Audrey Blake Atelier. Swimsuit by BELLE ANNA. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by BELLE ANNA. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by bond-eye Australia. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Get the Fort Myers, Fla., Look

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by BELLE ANNA. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by BĀBEN. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by BELLE ANNA. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by BELLE ANNA. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by bond-eye Australia. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by bond-eye Australia. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by BELLE ANNA. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Sienna Swim. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by BELLE ANNA. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by BELLE ANNA. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by BELLE ANNA. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Shirt by Audrey Blake Atelier. Swimsuit by BELLE ANNA. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Sienna Swim. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by BELLE ANNA. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated