Mady Dewey is the CEO and cofounder of the social media app Herd Social, cohost of the Socially Well podcast and a 2022 Swim Search finalist. Hailing from Santa Clarita, Calif., Dewey is working to ensure more women can achieve their dreams. “I want to see more women founders have their biggest dreams made a reality. In 2021, female founders only received 2% of venture capital in the U.S. This is the smallest percentage since 2016. I've experienced firsthand the soul-crushing side effects of the male-dominated VC industry. Women need the same access to resources to make change happen, both in VC and the tech industry at large.” The 25-year-old makes her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022 and says, “I would love to show young women that being authentically who you are, letting your inner beauty shine and letting go of what other people think has the power to change your life.”