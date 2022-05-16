Skip to main content
Maye Musk

You can view the 2022 photo shoot for Maye Musk here.

One of the four 2022 SI Swimsuit cover models, Canadian-born Maye Musk is a legend in the modeling industry with a career spanning over 50 years. She was a finalist in the 1969 Miss South Africa beauty competition before going on to appear in Revlon ads, magazines like Women’s Day and Vogue, and even a Beyoncé video. The bold beauty, who also earned a master's degree in dietetics, appeared nudes on Time magazine’s health issue and New York magazine in 2011. In 2017, Maye became CoverGirl's oldest spokesmodel at age 69 and released a memoir about her experiences titled A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success. The record-breaking model made her first SI Swimsuit appearance in 2022, landing the cover the same year. Musk has three successful children including film producer Tosca Musk, restaurateur Kimbal Musk and billionaire Elon Musk.

