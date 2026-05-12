Olandria 2026: Fort Myers, Fla.

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Fort Myers, Fla., for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside models Katie Austin, Christen Goff, Gabi Moura, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims and Ellie Thumann.

A model, content creator and reality TV personality, Olandria first broke out as a fan-favorite contestant on Love Island USA Season 7. Since then, she’s built a loyal fan base, courtesy of her standout style on red carpets and her appearances at both Paris and New York Fashion Week. She’s also appeared on the pages of major publications, including Vanity Fair, Vogue, InStyle and Glamour—and in 2026, she made her SI Swimsuit debut.

If you’re looking for your next vacation destination and are hoping to find a place that blends historic nightlife with a luxury resort feel, Fort Myers, Fla., is the place for you. The Sunshine State welcomes visitors with incredible dining experiences and standout activities, whether you want to take in the salty air on the Southwest Gulf Coast or visit the many museums and galleries. The “Seashell Capital of the World” is waiting for you.

Learn more about Fort Myers, Fla., including where to stay, what to eat, and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

When considering the aesthetic for the Fort Myers, Fla., shoot, the SI Swimsuit style team embraced chic, classic coastal energy—with a twist, of course. Beautiful colors, soft silhouettes and lots of texture, like crochets to ruffles, were the ultimate inspiration, with the array of unique pieces taking shape into a sweet, sultry, stylish final wardrobe.

Hair: Micah Preston

Makeup: Kimora Mulan at Opus Beauty

Photographer: Katherine Goguen

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Oséree. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Set by Andi Bagus. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Amir Slama. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Get the Fort Myers, Fla., Look

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Capittana. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Set by Andi Bagus. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Oséree. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Set by Andi Bagus. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Amir Slama. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by AKOIA SWIM. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Capittana. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Amir Slama. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Oséree. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Set by Andi Bagus. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Oséree. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Capittana. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Amir Slama. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Set by Andi Bagus. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Oséree. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by AKOIA SWIM. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Capittana. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Amir Slama. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Set by Andi Bagus. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated