Olivia Dunne 2026: Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside fellow models Haley Baylee, Lauren Chan, Jocelyn Corona, Bethenny Frankel, Tiffany Haddish, Ilona Maher, Hunter McGrady, Brooks Nader and Molly Sims.

A content creator and retired athlete turned actress, Dunne has been featured in each SI Swimsuit Issue since her debut in 2023. Last year, she landed the cover of the magazine following her photo shoot in Bermuda. During her time as a gymnast at LSU, the New Jersey native was a trailblazer in the NIL space, creating The Livvy Fund to help other female athletes secure NIL funding while growing their personal brands. She has been featured in outlets like GQ, Elle and Harper’s Bazaar, and early next year, Dunne will make her scripted television debut in the Fox reboot of Baywatch.

Loreto, which is situated on Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, is known for its pristine landscapes, marine wildlife and laid-back coastal charm. The serene location feels virtually untouched, and offers the ideal climate for thrill-seekers who enjoy sports like surfing and diving. The lush, biodiverse area along the West Coast of Mexico created an incredibly tranquil backdrop for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue.

Learn more about Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, including where to stay, what to eat and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

For one of our two stories in Loreto, the styling on set was very off the cuff and inspired by the edgy, bohemian and gritty energy one might encounter at Burning Man. The styling was raw, the suits were epic and the images speak for themselves.

Hair: Paul Norton for Tracey Mattingly using Hot Tools

Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using BIOEFFECT, French Farmacie, Loving Tan, Saie Beauty, Super Goop! and Jones Road Beauty

Photographer: James Macari

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by AKOIA SWIM. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by AKOIA SWIM. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Get the Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico Look

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Heidi Klein. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by AKOIA SWIM. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by AKOIA SWIM. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. Belt by Streets Ahead. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by AKOIA SWIM. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by AKOIA SWIM. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by BAMBA SWIM. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by BAMBA SWIM. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. Belt by Streets Ahead. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by BAMBA SWIM. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by BAMBA SWIM. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by AKOIA SWIM. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. Belt by Streets Ahead. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. Belt by Streets Ahead. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated