Tiffany Haddish 2026: Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside fellow models Haley Baylee, Lauren Chan, Jocelyn Corona, Olivia Dunne, Bethenny Frankel, Ilona Maher, Hunter McGrady, Brooks Nader and Molly Sims.

The renowned comedian/actor is an Emmy, Grammy and NAACP Image Award winner. Best known for her breakout role in the 2017 comedy film Girls Trip, the Los Angeles native has also starred in projects like Night School, Like a Boss and Keanu. In addition to bringing her humor to the big screen, Haddish is also a New York Times best-selling author. Her memoir, The Last Black Unicorn, was published in 2017, and she released a children’s book, Layla, The Last Black Unicorn, in 2022.

Loreto, which is situated on Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, is known for its pristine landscapes, marine wildlife and laid-back coastal charm. The serene location feels virtually untouched, and offers the ideal climate for thrill-seekers who enjoy sports like surfing and diving. The lush, biodiverse area along the West Coast of Mexico created an incredibly tranquil backdrop for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue.

Learn more about Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, including where to stay, what to eat and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

For one of our two stories in Loreto, the styling on set was high glamour, inspired by the 1980s. Vintage statement accessories, colorblocked suits and high-cut one-piece silhouettes were the star of the show, while the location lent itself perfectly to the aesthetic: A dramatic desert landscape set against crystal clear waters made for a striking backdrop, while the contrasting swimsuit colors made everything feel vibrant and beautiful.

Hair: Paul Norton for Tracey Mattingly using Hot Tools

Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using BIOEFFECT, French Farmacie, Loving Tan, Saie Beauty, Super Goop! and Jones Road Beauty

Photographer: James Macari

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Saint Laurent. Necklace provided by New York Vintage. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Ramy Brook. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Saint Laurent. Necklace provided by New York Vintage. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Dolce&Gabbana. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Get the Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico Look

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Antoninias. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Ramy Brook. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Shani Shemer. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Antoninias. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Dolce&Gabbana. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Shani Shemer. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Saint Laurent. Necklace provided by New York Vintage. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Nessy Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Shani Shemer. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Dolce&Gabbana. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Nessy Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Dolce&Gabbana. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Ramy Brook. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Dolce&Gabbana. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Shani Shemer. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Shani Shemer. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by SAME. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Antoninias. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated