A Taste of Southwest Florida: The Ultimate Fort Myers Dining Guide

The Fort Myers area offers a rare blend of coastal island beauty, rich history, and a sense of community which also extends to the culinary scene. Located along Florida’s Southwest Gulf Coast, the destination encompasses an extraordinary collection of islands, beaches and neighborhoods from Fort Myers Beach to Sanibel and Captiva to Boca Grande, Pine Island, Cape Coral and downtown Fort Myers, each offering its own distinct personality with an array of local jaunts.

Visitors immediately feel the locals' warmth, authenticity and pride of place. The relaxed coastal lifestyle and thriving culinary scene give travelers more than a vacation; it invites them into a destination that feeds more than the soul. The vibrant neighborhoods boast a mix of lively energy with small-town charm and hidden gems that invite you to slow down and soak it all in.

Some specialty dishes not to be missed are the Yucatan shrimp, which is perfectly seasoned, from Doc Fords Rum Bar & Grille or gator nuggets accompanied by homemade remoulade sauce at MudBugs . Keep scrolling for the best of Fort Myers cuisine.

Lee County VCB

Best for the Views

Located in Downtown Fort Myers on the 12th floor of the Luminary Hotel, this is a sophisticated rooftop with sweeping city views. Beacon Social Drinkery offers uninterrupted views, specialty cocktails and an impeccable atmosphere.

A short drive to Bonita Springs, this award-winning waterfront restaurant is just strides away from Bonita Beach overlooking the Back Bay. Guests can indulge in fresh seafood while watching dolphins jump around in the distance.

What once used to be a fish market, Dixie Fish Co. is an open-air shack that rests on top of Fisherman’s Wharf and offers unmatched sunset views.

Best Food

This authentic Italian restaurant offers Sicilian and New York Italian classics, fresh seafood and a nostalgic atmosphere. A staple in downtown Fort Myers, the family-run restaurant is the perfect place to enjoy a delicious meal and delectable wine.

Perched on the second floor of The Shipyard at ‘ Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa , it’s one of the few spots on the island where you can savor a hand-cut, dry-aged steak while watching the sun dip into the Gulf. The menu reads like a foodie’s dream: USDA prime steaks, quail, lamb, oxtail, scallops, Maine lobster, and more, all paired with an impressive lineup of whiskeys and bourbons.

For the music

Bonita Springs’ premier live music venue, bar and restaurant, Sugarshack Downtown has nightly performances ranging from jazz, rock, funk, bluegrass and more. It is an ideal spot for a cocktail.

The premiere food truck park in Cape Coral serves up a unique outdoor dining experience with boating services, special events and more. Here, guests can enjoy over 10 different cuisines ranging from Mexican, Cuban, barbecue, fresh seafood, as well as homemade ice cream and “spiked” ice cream for a sweet treat at the end of your meal. This outdoor, interactive dining experience is the perfect spot to listen to live music, enjoy a craft beer or cocktail and get a feel for the Fort Myers area.

Sips and Sweets

For a more casual bite, TRADERS on Sanibel Island is great for a tropical cocktail, specialty salad or fresh seafood. In addition to a restaurant, it doubles as a specialty goods store, so travelers can get some artisanal jewelry and sustainably-made sunscreen in addition to iced coffee.

Recently reopened in September 2025, The Bubble Room on Captiva Island is where to go for those with a sweet tooth. Servers will show up to your table with a tray lined with different types of cake, sliced into a heaping serving. Guests can’t leave without tasting the Orange Crunch Cake (the slice the Bubble Room is known for). Don’t forget to stop by Boops next door for some ice cream!

Late Night

Tucked behind an old freezer door at Taco Works, this speakeasy brings a hidden vibe with over 20 tequilas and mezcals and an after-hours food menu served until 2 a.m.

For more information, visit VisitFortMyers.com.