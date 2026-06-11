Baines’ Lodge is a Study in Stillness and Design in Botswana’s Okavango Delta

There are few places in the world where landscape and luxury feel as inseparable as they do than at Baines’ Lodge, the smallest property in the Abercrombie & Kent Sanctuary portfolio in Botswana. Recently rebuilt and reimagined in 2025 with sustainability at its core, this is a destination defined less by spectacle and more by immersion. Architecture recedes into the surroundings, wildlife moves freely through camp, and time slows to the rhythm of water, wind, and passing herds.

Set along the Boro River at the edge of the wildlife-rich Moremi Game Reserve, Baines’ Lodge sits within a 260,000-acre private concession in the Okavango Delta. As the largest inland delta in the world, positioned within the Kalahari, it remains one of the planet’s most pristine ecosystems and a UNESCO-listed natural wonder.

Accommodations

Baines' Lodge

At the heart of Baines’ Lodge are its six standalone suites, each raised above the wetlands on stilts and connected by wooden walkways that wind through the landscape. The design draws from explorer and artist Thomas Baines, framing the delta as a series of ever-shifting “living paintings.”

Each 1,280-square-foot suite balances indoor and outdoor living with intention. Interiors are understated, built from natural materials with handwoven ceilings inspired by termite mounds and carved wood details that subtly echo the texture of elephant skin.

Floor-to-ceiling openings lead onto expansive private decks overlooking the river and floodplains. This is where the experience becomes personal: outdoor showers open to the sky, and the signature Star Bath offers a soak beneath a canopy of stars, an absolute must during a stay.

Inside, the tone is quietly luxurious. Super-king beds dressed in high-thread-count linens anchor the space, while en-suite bathrooms feature soaking tubs, rain showers, and double vanities. A small lounge invites you to linger, though your attention will inevitably return to what’s happening just beyond the deck.

The Culinary Experience

Baines' Lodge

Dining at Baines’ Lodge is as much about setting as it is about flavor. With a single restaurant and bar, the experience remains intimate and intentional, mirroring the rhythm of safari life.

Mornings begin simply, with continental or full English breakfasts served either at the lodge or out in the bush before a game drive. Lunch brings guests back to camp for relaxed, seasonal dishes, often prepared over the Big Green Egg — an open-fire ceramic grill used for everything from slow-cooked meats to wood-fired pizzas.

By evening, the pace shifts. Sundowners in the bush wrap up with cocktails and canapés giving way to pre-dinner drinks around the boma fire or in the Explorer’s Lounge. Dinner follows as a three-course affair, drawing on African flavors with a refined, global touch. The baked kingklip with seasonal herbs is a standout.

Amenities

Baines' Lodge

Baines’ Lodge doesn’t overwhelm with amenities, it refines them. Every shared space is designed to encourage pause and connection to the environment.

The central area integrates natural elements into its design, reinforcing a philosophy of building with the land rather than against it. The Explorer’s Lounge and bar open onto uninterrupted delta views, while a small, thoughtfully positioned swimming pool offers a place to cool off between game drives. From its edge, it’s not unusual to spot hippos in the lagoon or elephants passing nearby.

Sustainability underpins the entire rebuild. Constructed with reclaimed timber and low-impact, removable materials, the lodge was designed to leave as little trace as possible. The result is a space that feels elevated without ever competing with its surroundings.

Activities

Baines' Lodge

While Baines’ Lodge invites stillness, it also serves as a gateway to one of Africa’s most dynamic ecosystems. Its location within a private concession allows for experiences not typically permitted in national parks, offering both flexibility and exclusivity.

Game drives form the backbone of the stay, taking place in the early morning and late afternoon when wildlife is most active. Guests can expect sightings of elephants, lions, leopards, cheetahs, giraffes, and buffalo, alongside the constant presence of over 450 bird species. Night drives reveal an entirely different world, with opportunities to spot nocturnal animals such as hyenas and honey badgers.

Seasonality shapes the rest. During the wet season, traditional canoe journeys called mokoro excursions glide through newly formed channels, offering a quieter, more intimate way to experience the delta. Walking safaris bring guests closer to the land, sharpening awareness of details often missed from a vehicle. For a broader perspective, scenic helicopter flights provide a sweeping view of the delta’s intricate waterways and islands.

And then there are the quieter moments: morning coffee on your private deck as mist lifts off the water, an afternoon watching wildlife move through camp, or a candlelit dinner set just for two. These are the experiences that define Baines’ Lodge. It’s not just what you do, but how it stays with you.

In a destination known for its scale, Baines’ Lodge chooses intimacy and where design, nature, and experience feel in balance without ever trying too hard. Rates start at $1,125 per person and include lodging, all meals and beverages, game drives, night drives, walking safaris, mokoro excursions, boat trips, stargazing, and return transfers to and from the nearest airstrip, located 30 minutes away.