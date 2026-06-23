Beyond the Beach: A Different Kind of Fort Myers

Fort Myers is a destination known for its white sand beaches and crystal clear water, but there is so much more to this Florida Gulf Coast town. Its appeal is in the way nature, history, culture, and coastal living seamlessly coexist. Mangrove forests border marinas and art districts, fishing villages preserve generations of coastal heritage, and the pace of life carries a sense of ease that feels increasingly rare.

It’s the perfect vacation spot for couples, families, and friends who love sunny days in a tropical setting but also want to explore on land. Beyond the stunning beaches, natural environments and sunsets, vibrant neighborhoods boast a mix of lively energy with small-town charm and hidden gems in tucked-away spots that invite you to slow down and soak it all in.

From the shell-strewn beaches of Sanibel Island and the waterways of Pine Island Sound to the ecological beauty of J.N. Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge and the evolving energy of downtown Fort Myers, the area offers a version of Florida less about the scene and more about the character.

Keep scrolling for our complete guide of places worth bookmarking.

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The estates are located in downtown Fort Myers on the Caloosahatchee River. The former winter homes of Thomas Edison and Henry Ford remain carefully preserved, offering guided tours through both residences and the serene gardens that surround them. Visitors can step inside Edison’s research laboratory and experimental gardens, where he pursued groundbreaking research. Guests can also wander along the estates’ 20 acre botanical gardens which hosts both exotic and native plant species – most which were planted under Edison’s direction – along with the iconic Banyan tree which provides a perfect balance of scientific purpose with natural beauty.

Located on Sanibel Island, J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge has been protecting animals and native wildlife since 1945. Guests can walk, bike or drive along the four-mile Wildlife Road to spot over 245 species of birds that call the refuge home.

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This museum is Fort Myers Beach’s oldest standing structure and one of Florida’s most unique cultural experiences. Built atop an ancient Calusa shell mound, this immersive museum offers more than just a glimpse into the past. It’s a hands-on journey through Southwest Florida’s Indigenous heritage, coastal ecology, and local history. Enjoy a guided kayak tour through mangrove tunnels and quiet bays where wildlife sightings and history meet.

Downtown Fort Myers River District

History buffs will enjoy strolling the historic River District with its brick-paved streets and landmarks like the Arcade Theatre, which hosts the acclaimed Florida Repertory Theatre company. Take an afternoon stroll to see colorful murals illustrating the area’s history.

There are over 50 pieces of public art throughout the area. With vibrant murals scattered throughout the destination , every corner can make for a perfect backdrop.

The Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum connects people to the natural world through their love of shells and the animals that create them. Permanent exhibitions include the Great Hall of Shells which displays highlights of the Museum’s collection of some 500,000 shells, as well as the Beyond Shells living gallery of aquariums and over 50 species of marine life.

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The Wonder Gardens is a historic oasis of Old Florida that inspires conservation and resiliency by providing transformative experiences of wonder in the natural world. They house and care for rescued and non-releasable animals nestled amongst beautiful botanical gardens. Opened as a privately owned facility in 1936, the now non-for-profit zoological park is a one-of-a-kind jewel of Southwest Florida.

Tucked away on Fort Myers Beach, Times Square offers a unique Gulf-front shopping and dining area. Here, guests can stroll through retail and beach shops, restaurants and enjoy nightly entertainment

Located in Alva, this park is a 768-acres oasis filled with hiking trails, camping and glamping sites, boating experiences, horseback riding, fishing and more.

For baseball lovers, The Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins venture down to sunny Fort Myers to prepare for the season in February and March. Visitors can see exciting matches at JetBlue Park and Hammond Stadium, turning the Fort Myers area into a lively baseball hub that captivates fans of all ages.

For more information, head to VisitFortMyers.com.