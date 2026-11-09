Tasty Tapas on Breathtaking Beaches: SI Swimsuit Editors’ Favorite Restaurants in Mallorca

While in Ibiza and Mallorca for the 2027 SI Swimsuit issue, the team took in all the best Spain has to offer, from breathtaking beaches to exciting excursions. Of course, this included plenty of delicious meals shared with friends while enjoying the stunning seaside views and vacation-ready vibes of the Mediterranean.

During the team’s time in Mallorca, the models explored wine pairings at a fourth-generation winery and dined on vibrant, flavorful dishes that sparkled as bright as the crystalline seas. With that in mind, allow us to take you on a tour with our official dining guide to the largest of Spain’s Balearic Islands.

SI Swimsuit editors’ favorite restaurants in Mallorca

Beso Beach Mallorca

Located at the spectacular ZEL Mallorca resort, Beso Beach Mallorca blends signature coastal cuisine and unforgettable music with a beautiful beachfront setting for a memorable dining experience. Per the resort, the lavish location invites guests to “linger over long meals, enjoy the company of friends and embrace the energy of the Mediterranean”—all with a gorgeous view of the southern shoreline.

Chiringuito

Another ZEL Mallorca staple, Chiringuito takes the traditional beach club dining experience to the next level with delicious brunch, dinner, desserts and cocktail options. As the restaurant’s website notes, the signature dish is paella, including dishes made with fresh seafood and delicate lobster.

Bodegas José L. Ferrer

When SI Swimsuit models weren’t strutting their stuff on the soft sand of Mallorca, they were enjoying succulent sips and nibbles at the historic Bodegas José L. Ferrer winery. Offering diverse tastings and must-see tours of their vibrant vineyards, the fourth-generation location is the perfect spot to enjoy an afternoon away from the hustle and bustle.

El Camino

And speaking of “succulent sips and nibbles,” El Camino is all about tasty tapas. Centering on an elegant, elevated dining experience, guests sit on stools facing an open kitchen, as diners are invited to enjoy their eats as they watch the dishes being prepared right in front of them.

Dome

This dazzling restaurant and bistro bar has a brunch menu so mouth-watering, anyone would be willing to get up a little early—even on vacation! With sumptuous breakfast and lunch combinations and a menu divided into sweet and savory options, Dome’s signature brunch is available daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. And for the late risers among us, no worries! The gluten-free and vegan-friendly location also offers a dynamic dinner menu packed with shareable tapas and decadent dishes, available starting at 6 p.m. local time.

Marc Fosh

For fine dining, it doesn’t get much better than Marc Fosh. A Michelin-starred restaurant offering seasonal tasting menus and bright, clean flavors, Marc Fosh notes that its dishes are based on a simple philosophy: “Food tastes best when it is prepared with local, seasonal ingredients.” In fact, many of these ingredients even come from their very own gardens.

Tast Club

Modeled after a classic English lounge, Tast Club is the exact type of location one could imagine James Bond stopping by for a drink—shaken, not stirred, of course. Known for its moody atmosphere and creative cocktails, the special spot aims to “reinterpret” traditional dishes without taking their polished shine. (Oh, and make sure to try their “famous omelette” when you visit!)

Mombo

Finally, if you’re looking for something bright and beautiful, Mombo is the ultimate option. With an adults-only atmosphere for a relaxed-but-lively vibe, the restaurant is an “ode to nature” and a way of “honoring the ancestors” through its passion for gourmet food and good times.

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