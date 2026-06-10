A Hotel at the Edge of Montauk, Hero Beach Club Gets It Right

Few places can offer a laid-back surf town, a salty fishing village, polished restaurants and shops, and genuine nightlife as effortlessly as Montauk. “The End” of Long Island is well worth the visit, and is a place that truly feels like it has it all. For the perfect stay near the action but also peacefully removed from it all, look no further than Hero Beach Club.

Hero Beach Club hosted the SI Swimsuit team for our 2026 issue photo shoot in Montauk, N.Y., and served as more than just a gorgeous backdrop for images. The location also provided us with the perfect cozy home base for late-night fire chats, afternoon workouts and ocean dips during our breaks.

It’s the very first hotel you see when driving into Montauk, perched at the edge of town just off Umbrella Beach at 626 Montauk Highway and mere steps from the beach. The property strikes a balance that’s hard to find, offering a retreat-like calm that still feels connected to everything, with easy walks to shops and restaurants.

Stay

Courtesy of Hero Beach Club

Originally built in the 1950s and tastefully renovated, Hero Beach Club consists of 30 boutique rooms, most arranged courtyard-style around a communal lawn that sits adjacent to the Atlantic. Fire pits, cornhole, clusters of cozy seating and a picturesque pool make it easy to lose an entire afternoon without ever leaving the property. Accommodations on the property range from hero queen rooms that feature partial ocean views to multi-room suites suitable for groups or families.

Dining

While there is no restaurant on the property, the hotel does offer daily breakfast items like muffins, bagels and coffee. The hotel is just a short walk from town, where you can find Montauk favorites like Shagwong Tavern or John’s Drive-In. Pro tip: Don’t miss the well-stocked bar in their lobby that houses one of the most carefully curated collections of tequila you will find in all of Montauk.

What to Do

Courtesy of Hero Beach Club

Rent bikes, surfboards and more right from the front desk. The hotel also features a heated pool, sauna and steam room, as well as offering seasonal wellness classes to all guests.

Whatever you want to experience in Montauk, Hero Beach Club can help arrange it, from surf lessons, curated fresh oyster experiences, boat excursions and more. No visit to Montauk is complete without a visit to Navy Beach, the Montauket or Ditch Witch. Explore SI Swimsuit's full guide to Montauk here. Pro tip: Montauk Wild Oysters served the SI Swimsuit team some of the most delicious fresh oysters we’d ever had, right in the courtyard at Hero Beach Club.