Relax, Recharge and Reward Yourself at the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal
At the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, paradise arrives on a tray: perfectly crisp tortilla chips, fresh guacamole and a bucket of ice-cold Mexican beer, delivered promptly around 4 p.m. each day. From the moment I arrived, it was clear this was a place to unwind and truly relax—one of those trips you’ll never forget.
The journey begins as you pass through Mexico’s only private tunnel, an architectural marvel carved into the mountainside, where the bustling energy of Cabo San Lucas fades into serene luxury. Upon emerging, you’re greeted by breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and warm Baja breezes. Even the check-in process is outdoors—because who would want to waste a moment inside when the horizon is painted with endless blue skies?
“I’ve been the general manager of this resort since 2015, so this team is family,” shares Fernando Flores, GM of Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal. “Watching our team grow in their roles has been one of the most rewarding parts of my career.”
It’s this deep connection to the resort and its guests that sets the Waldorf Astoria apart. Longstanding team members, lovingly referred to as the “Pedregal People,” go above and beyond to make every visit unlike any other.
“At the heart and soul of this resort are our ‘Pedregal People,’” Flores adds. “Many of our return guests have connected with our team on a personal level and request the same Personal Concierge or butler. This dedication and warmth are why we always say, ‘Welcome Home.’”
Between the private plunge pools, a 24-hour concierge service that responds via text, plush bathrobes and unforgettable dining experiences, the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal redefines indulgence. And if the peaceful surroundings weren’t enough, the spa’s moon-inspired treatments and ocean-view therapy rooms offer the highest level of tranquility.
Nestled on 24 pristine acres at the southernmost tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula—where the Pacific Ocean meets the Sea of Cortez, near the Cabo Arch and the iconic rock formations of Land’s End—this Hilton-owned property is equal parts luxury and local charm. Its proximity to the ocean means stunning views from every guest room and the opportunity to witness whales as they gather seasonally around the peninsula.
The Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal is a sought-after destination for weddings, proposals and honeymoons, offering breathtaking backdrops that have hosted numerous romantic milestones. During my stay, I witnessed a couple’s engagement, and earlier this year, SI Swimsuit model Olivia Culpo hosted her bachelorette party at the resort.
Accomodations
The accommodations at the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal are a masterclass in luxury and thoughtful design. Each option offers an expansive layout, seamlessly blending modern elegance with authentic Mexican artistry: from hand-painted vanity sinks to plush custom furnishings.
My suite was a prime example of the resort’s knack for creating memorable experiences. Upon arrival, I found personalized satin pillows embroidered with my initials and a selection of thoughtful gifts waiting for me—a warm, welcoming touch that instantly made the space feel like home. Of course, the pièce de résistance is the private plunge pool overlooking the Pacific in every single room. I spent hours basking in the sun, watching waves crash below, ate a delicious custom french toast “floating breakfast” in it and was even lucky enough to spot a few whales breaching in the distance.
The resort offers three main types of accommodations to suit every traveler’s needs:
- Guestrooms and Suites: Elegant spaces with private terraces, plunge pools and sweeping ocean views.
- Casitas and Villas: Spacious options designed for families or groups, with multiple bedrooms.
- Private Pedregal Homes: Luxurious retreats spanning over 4,000 square feet, complete with indoor-outdoor living areas, state-of-the-art kitchens, fire pits and panoramic ocean views.
Dining
At the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, every meal is a journey, and every bite is an invitation to savor the vibrant flavors of Baja California. With dramatic ocean views, locally inspired dishes and a lineup of world-class bars, the dining experience is nothing short of unforgettable.
“One of the resort’s strongest pillars is the standout culinary offerings at our signature restaurants, like the cliffside El Farallon and Don Manuel’s, as well as our legendary lineup of Festival of Flavors culinary weekends in partnership with a collection of World’s 50 Best Restaurant-honored Chefs and Michelin star-honored chefs,” Flores shares. “One of my favorite experiences on property, though, is our Agave Study spirits tasting, which has a special place in our hearts as our team curated the tasting from firsthand experience learning traditional distilling methods from expert Mezcaleros. We traveled to Oaxaca to spend time with their families and bring the authentic practices to the resort. The team is extremely passionate about sharing these traditions with our guests and you can really feel their connection and enthusiasm during Agave Study.”
Click here to learn more.
Food
Perhaps the most popular dining experience at the resort is El Farallon, a breathtaking cliffside restaurant nestled among natural rock formations. Dining here feels like stepping into a dream, with stunning views of the Pacific Ocean that rival any movie set. The five-course tasting menu highlights the freshest seafood, beautifully paired with a champagne or mocktail flight.
Meanwhile, Don Manuel’s offers an equally indulgent culinary experience. Flores’s personal crown jewel of the resort is the TRAVESÎA, a nine-course taco journey Flores describes as “rooted in native cooking techniques and spotlights the flavors and ingredients of our country.” Each taco showcases recipes from the team’s family and ancestors, making the meal deeply personal and unique.
We had the privilege of enjoying this decadent meal, each dish paired with a complimentary drink. The waitstaff provided detailed briefings about the tacos, their origins, and their ingredients while ensuring dietary restrictions were seamlessly accommodated.
For a more casual lunch, The Beach Club offers comfort food with unparalleled views of Pedregal Mountain, while the swim-up Crudo Bar is a poolside favorite for ceviche and sashimi.
Beverage
The resort’s bars are destinations in their own right, offering everything from rare agave spirits to playful champagne tastings. The Champagne Terrace is a romantic haven, pairing premium bubbles with spectacular ocean views, while the whimsical Va y Viene Beach Bar invites guests to sip champagne from swinging chairs with their toes in the sand.
Coffee enthusiasts will love Neutral Coffee Lab, which elevates the café experience with artisanal brews and a Baja-inspired mural by Tanya Talamante. For those eager to explore the world of tequila and mezcal, the Agave Study at Peacock Alley is an immersive tasting experience that celebrates Mexico’s rich tradition of agave spirits.
Spa
The Waldorf Astoria Spa at Los Cabos Pedregal is a haven of calm, blending ancient Mexican Folk Healing practices or curanderismo with the natural rhythms of the moon. Each treatment is thoughtfully designed to restore balance between the body, mind and surrounding elements, offering a truly immersive and rejuvenating experience.
At the heart of the spa’s offerings are the Moon Phase Treatments, each inspired by a specific phase of the lunar cycle:
- The Awakening Moon: Seaweed scrub, wrap and deep tissue massage for renewal and self-discovery.
- The Nourishing Moon: Honey scrub, nourishing body wrap and rose massage to channel energy and creativity.
- The Calming Moon: Rose exfoliation, hydrating mud wrap and relaxing massage to restore balance.
- The Restoring Moon: Full-body scrub, mud wrap and lymphatic massage for detoxification.
The spa offers an additional variety of massage options, including Swedish, deep tissue, hot stone and aromatherapy—no matter which you choose, you’ll leave feeling completely renewed.
Guests can unwind in ocean-view therapy rooms, couples’s suites with private hot tubs or the serene spa pool surrounded by cascading waterfalls. Amenities like steam rooms, saunas, ice rooms and complimentary herbal teas and snacks enhance the entire experience.
Click here to learn more.
Wellness
A cornerstone of the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal is its dedication to wellness. This isn’t the kind of vacation where you return home needing another break—instead, you leave restored, refreshed and genuinely happy.
During my stay, I started my mornings with yoga sessions led by Alo Moves yoga instructor and sound guide Phyllicia Bonanno and ended with soothing sound baths to encourage a restful sleep While these experiences were unique to my visit, the resort offers countless ways for guests to relax and recharge.
For those who prefer a more private wellness routine, the resort has partnered with Alo Yoga to provide complimentary access to Alo Moves, an on-demand wellness platform available on in-room TVs. Yoga mats can be delivered to your suite for a personal flow, or you can take your practice to the beach, where the sand between your toes and the sightings of whales add to the magic of the moment.
Click here to learn more.
Resort activities
The Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal offers an impressive lineup of activities designed to blend luxury with local culture and natural beauty. On property, guests can enjoy tequila tastings at the Agave Study, energizing fitness classes, yoga and a fully functional gym or intimate sunset cruises aboard the resort’s private Dos Mares yacht, where whale sightings are almost guaranteed. Families are well cared for with the Tortuguitas Kids Club, while tennis enthusiasts can take advantage of private or group lessons on the resort’s two Laykold courts.
“Cabo San Lucas has so many standout water activities—snorkeling, scuba diving, whale watching, and deep-sea fishing are great options for any type of traveler,” Flores says. “Our Beyond the Beach experiences offer even more unique opportunities, like swimming with whale sharks or snorkeling with sea lions in Baja’s Sea of Cortez, which is hailed as the finest UNESCO conservation effort.”
For those looking to explore around the property, the resort’s Beyond the Beach: Curated Explorations experience offers a deeper dive into Baja’s vibrant culture and stunning landscapes. Options include culinary tours of Todos Santos, volunteering at La Candelaria, snorkeling with whale sharks or stand-up paddle boarding along pristine coastlines.
Unwind, recharge and earn with Amex
Traveling to the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal isn’t just about indulgence—it’s about making every moment count. Thanks to the partnership between Hilton and American Express, you can elevate your stay while turning everyday spending into extraordinary getaways.
Think of it as your passport to premium travel. With the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire® Card, you can earn 14X Hilton Honors points on Hilton property purchases, from tranquil spa treatments to indulgent dining. Card Members also enjoy premium perks like annual statement credits for Hilton stays and complimentary Diamond status, ensuring every trip feels like a VIP experience.
For those looking to maximize their everyday purchases, the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card makes every stay rewarding. Earn 12X Hilton Honors points on eligible Hilton purchases, plus enjoy perks like complimentary Gold status and statement credits for eligible purchases at Hilton properties.
Hilton’s recent travel trends report shows that travelers are prioritizing rest and relaxation more than ever—and with these cards in your wallet, it’s easier than ever to plan dream vacations and return fully restored.
FAQ
How do I get to the hotel?
The Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal is a 30-minute drive from Los Cabos International Airport (SJD). Private car transfers can be arranged through the hotel, or taxis and rental cars are available.
How do I contact the hotel?
- Phone: +52 624 163 4300
- Toll-Free: (844) 733 7342 / 844-PEDREGAL
- Website: waldorfastorialoscabospedregal.com
- Instagram: @wapedregal