SI Swimsuit Editors’ Top Beaches in Mallorca: From Cool Coves to White Sand Shorelines

For the 2027 SI Swimsuit issue, a selection of brand legends and exciting newcomers traveled to Spain with the magazine. In Ibiza and Mallorca, this talented roster of models posed on the warm sands of the location’s most beautiful beaches—many of which are also top vacation destinations.

At SI Swimsuit, we think the most difficult part of planning your trip to the Spanish seaside should be deciding which sandy shoreline to visit first! Below, check out our ultimate guide to the best beaches and beach clubs in Mallorca—from bustling, family-friendly shores to serene, adults-only spots.

ZEL Mallorca | Tomeu Canyellas Moragues/ZEL Mallorca

Must-visit beaches

Palmanova Beach

Located along the ZEL Mallorca resort’s breathtaking beachfront property, families will love the accessible shores of Palmanova Beach, the first beach of the Balearic Islands to be awarded the prestigious “Q for Quality” honor in 2005.

Portals Vells Beach

What’s better than a lone stunning, scenic cove on the sun-drenched shores of Spain? How about a trio! Comprising Portals Vells I, Platja del Mago and Platja del Rei, Portals Vells Beach is a three-cove bay located on the southwest coast, offering crystal waters and soft sands for optimal relaxation.

Son Matias Beach

Picturesque white sands and bright blue waters await at the adults-only Son Matias Beach, located on the southwest coast of Mallorca between Palmanova and Magaluf. The location boasts a spacious shoreline, welcoming waters and an overall relaxed, vacation-ready atmosphere.

Es Carregador Beach

If you prefer to spend your beach days taking a scenic stroll along the coastline to enjoy nature’s beauty or searching for a peaceful but playful setting for swimming, Es Carregador Beach is a must-visit spot in Spain.

Beach clubs

Puro Beach Club

If we told you the word “oasis” was created solely to describe the picturesque Puro Beach Club, one look at the gorgeous seaside location would leave you no choice but to agree. Whether you’re interested in lounging with a drink in hand or relaxing to the gentle sounds of the Mediterranean, this elegant location has what you’re looking for.

Mhares Sea Club

The Mhares Sea Club combines the vibes of a beach club and lounge with a can’t-miss cliffside view for a one-of-a-kind setting, while offering a unique, sustainable approach to the overall experience. Equipped with sun loungers so comfy you’ll want to carve out time for a midday nap and pool access for those ready to take a refreshing dip, it’s also the perfect place to catch a grid-worthy sunset.

Nikki Beach Mallorca

A world-famous beach club destination, Nikki Beach Mallorca welcomes guests to enjoy chic, music-filled afternoons and create memorable moments with friends—after all, as noted on its website, the sleek spot “is about coming together” with “fresh cuisine designed for sharing and cocktails that set the mood.”

Beach Club Gran Folies

As one of Mallorca’s “oldest and most exclusive beach clubs,” Beach Club Gran Folies’ hillside location offers unrivaled views and delicious cuisine for a perfect mini-paradise. Whether you’re kicking your feet up in one of their luxe hammocks with friends or looking out onto the peaceful waters of Cala Llamp, this is one club you’ll be glad you’re a part of.

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