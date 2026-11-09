SI Swimsuit Style Diary: Everything Jena Sims Wore During Her 2027 Shoot in Spain

Whenever we feel like we’re in a fashion lull, we know we can turn to SI Swimsuit model Jena Sims for some playful outfit inspo. Whether she’s hitting the green, vacationing or hard at work, the model, mom and nonprofit founder always has the perfect ensemble at the ready.

The soon-to-be four-time SI Swimsuit star just returned from an unforgettable trip to Spain, where she posed for the 2027 issue in Ibiza—and while you’ll have to wait for May 2027 for her official swimwear pics to drop, Sims showcased some truly spectacular outfits while on the Spanish Island.

Prior to jetting off to Spain, Sims collaborated with friend and Brooklyn-based stylist Emily Bess, whom both she and her husband, professional golfer Brooks Koepka, have worked with for years.

“[Emily] knows our personalities and styles incredibly well,” Sims explains of Bess. Together, the two put together a selection of impressive looks for the trip to the Mediterranean that the model describes as flirty, versatile and eclectic. “I curate outfits throughout the year, so I never feel like I’m scrambling before trips like this. Since I didn’t buy anything new for this trip, we just put that ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ touch on pieces I already had in my closet.”

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Shop Jena Sims’s SI Swimsuit style from Spain

If you’ve been saving Sims’s Instagram posts lately, you’re in luck! We’ve got shoppable versions of some of her best looks from set in Ibiza below.

Mermaid-inspired vibes

Jena Sims | Ava Rikki

A cool, breezy set

Jena Sims | Ava Rikki

A statement mini dress...

Jena Sims | Ava Rikki

... And a showstopping accessory

Jena Sims and Nicole Williams English | Ava Rikki

“My wine tasting dress was actually an outfit I had planned for the U.S. Open,” Sims shares. “We just switched up the shoes and accessories to fit the vibe in Mallorca.”

Jena Sims | Jena Sims

Cool dresses in light colors

Jena Sims | Courtesy of Jena Sims

Jena Sims | Courtesy of Jena Sims

Sims’s top travel tips for Spain

When planning a trip to Spain, Sims recommends three very specific essentials: “A travel adapter, a shawl or light jacket because temperatures can drop at night, and electrolytes!”

Additionally, she suggests powering through the first day of overseas travel following a red eye in order to adjust to the local time zone more quickly. And as an important note, Sims also reminds travelers to be conscious of any local traditions when visiting a new place.

“Be mindful of other cultures and customs when visiting different countries,” she says. “Most places outside the U.S. have different approaches to restaurant service, and hospitality standards can vary depending on where you are in the world.”

As a final note, she teases, “You don’t need to pack as many heels as you think you do. Trust me!”

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