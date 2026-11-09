SI Swimsuit Style Diary: Everything Jena Sims Wore During Her 2027 Shoot in Spain
Whenever we feel like we’re in a fashion lull, we know we can turn to SI Swimsuit model Jena Sims for some playful outfit inspo. Whether she’s hitting the green, vacationing or hard at work, the model, mom and nonprofit founder always has the perfect ensemble at the ready.
The soon-to-be four-time SI Swimsuit star just returned from an unforgettable trip to Spain, where she posed for the 2027 issue in Ibiza—and while you’ll have to wait for May 2027 for her official swimwear pics to drop, Sims showcased some truly spectacular outfits while on the Spanish Island.
Prior to jetting off to Spain, Sims collaborated with friend and Brooklyn-based stylist Emily Bess, whom both she and her husband, professional golfer Brooks Koepka, have worked with for years.
“[Emily] knows our personalities and styles incredibly well,” Sims explains of Bess. Together, the two put together a selection of impressive looks for the trip to the Mediterranean that the model describes as flirty, versatile and eclectic. “I curate outfits throughout the year, so I never feel like I’m scrambling before trips like this. Since I didn’t buy anything new for this trip, we just put that ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ touch on pieces I already had in my closet.”
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Shop Jena Sims’s SI Swimsuit style from Spain
If you’ve been saving Sims’s Instagram posts lately, you’re in luck! We’ve got shoppable versions of some of her best looks from set in Ibiza below.
Mermaid-inspired vibes
- Lovers and Friends Katrine Mini Dress, $239 (revolve.com)
- Gold Liquid Metal Leather Mules, $975 (jimmychoo.com)
- Ettika Starfish Seeker Drop Earrings, $35 (revolve.com)
A cool, breezy set
- MORE TO COME Ruthie Halter Top, $54 and Relaxed Pant, $64 (revolve.com)
- Dripping Pearl Lariat Necklace, $72 (ettika.com)
A statement mini dress...
- Blossom Mini Dress, $742 (selezza.co.uk)
... And a showstopping accessory
- CARA CARA Cherry Linen Mini Dress, $346.50 (bergdorfgoodman.com)
- Free People Pretty In Pointelle Cardi, $128 (revolve.com)
- Schutz Dethalia 63MM Leather Sandals, $96.60 (saksfifthavenue.com)
- Cult Gaia Grape Clutch, $598 (saksfifthavenue.com)
“My wine tasting dress was actually an outfit I had planned for the U.S. Open,” Sims shares. “We just switched up the shoes and accessories to fit the vibe in Mallorca.”
Cool dresses in light colors
- superdown Alix Maxi Dress, $55 (revolve.com)
- Rabanne Necklace XL Link, $1,050 (fartech.com)
- Camila Coelho Saphira Gown, $259 (revolve.com)
- Gucci Eyewear Oval Frame Sunglasses, $357 (farfetch.com)
- Margery Necklace, $328 (tamenewyork.com)
Sims’s top travel tips for Spain
When planning a trip to Spain, Sims recommends three very specific essentials: “A travel adapter, a shawl or light jacket because temperatures can drop at night, and electrolytes!”
Additionally, she suggests powering through the first day of overseas travel following a red eye in order to adjust to the local time zone more quickly. And as an important note, Sims also reminds travelers to be conscious of any local traditions when visiting a new place.
“Be mindful of other cultures and customs when visiting different countries,” she says. “Most places outside the U.S. have different approaches to restaurant service, and hospitality standards can vary depending on where you are in the world.”
As a final note, she teases, “You don’t need to pack as many heels as you think you do. Trust me!”
More Jena Sims content
Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.