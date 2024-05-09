Tropic Air Guarantees Safety and Service With Tourist-Friendly Flights in Belize
If adventure and customer satisfaction are what you seek, consider taking your next warm-weather vacation in Belize, where airline Tropic Air delivers all that and more. The brand, which is celebrating its 45th year in business in 2024, was founded with just two employees, but today, it boasts nearly 300.
A key component of the local tourism industry, Tropic Air allows tourists arriving in Belize to explore areas like San Pedro, Placencia, Caye Caulker and more with ease—and on a schedule that works for them.
“Our business model is carrying people once they’ve arrived in Belize to other destinations within the country,” Tropic Air CEO Max Greif says. “Because we’re dependent on inbound passengers, we make the process very accommodating for the customer. So, say they're flying on American Airlines or United Airlines. Once they arrive in Belize, and they happen to be delayed, we accommodate them by allowing them to move on to a later [Tropic Air] flight with no charges. We really try to be as seamless and accommodating to our customers as possible.”
Tropic Air goes above and beyond when it comes to customer service and satisfaction, and the Central American airline guarantees that flyers get a return on value for the cost of their ticket.
“Our core function is based on safety and service,” Greif says of the family-oriented airline. “Our focus is, apart from making sure that everything is safe, [is] emphasiz[ing] the passenger experience. Whether it’s the type of aircraft that we operate, or the customer service, or the streamlining of our boarding and check-in process, all of our emphasis is on ensuring that we have the best possible experience.”
Tropic Air currently serves eight domestic locations within Belize, along with four international destinations, both of which Greif says will expand into additional sectors within the next several years.
“As Belize’s largest and only locally based international airline, Tropic Air has a responsibility to grow and create new opportunities for the country. Because of this unique position, expanding our network with the introduction of new domestic and international destinations is a long-term growth priority,” Greif states. “In support of this effort, we will be growing our already modern fleet with the acquisition of new aircraft. Ultimately these combined efforts support our ability to continue offering the best passenger experience at the highest safety level.”
The forthcoming expansion will require an update to Tropic Air’s current fleet, which consists of 14 Cessna Caravan 208B planes and two Cessna T182T aircraft, which seat 14 and three passengers, respectively. Regardless of where they fly, Tropic Air will continue to prioritize the brand’s customer-first approach.
“When you’re traveling and you’re on vacation, your time is really the resource that you’re valuing most,” Greif notes. “And we do everything we can to efficiently provide a service so that that tourist and that traveler is maximizing as much time wherever they’re going, whether it’s the hotel, the restaurant, or the bar, or whatever cultural experience they’re enjoying.”
Book your Tropic Air flight here and review the airline’s baggage policy here.