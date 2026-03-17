Where Wild Meets Luxury: With Abercrombie and Kent in Botswana

For the first shoot of 2026, the SI Swimsuit team traveled to the largest inland delta in the world with Abercrombie and Kent: the Okavango Delta in Botswana. There is an undeniably magical energy in the Okavango Delta.

The delta is fed by waters from Angola’s highlands, which flow into the Kalahari desert, growing and shrinking massively depending on the season, and forming a 3,500 to 9,300 square miles of wetlands—an oasis for wildlife and one of Africa’s most pristine and well-managed safari destinations. The delta is estimated to be home to a staggering 9,000 species of flora and fauna.

Beyond the scale of the landscape, it’s the complete immersion offered by Abercrombie and Kent that makes this trip so memorable.

The Arrival

Alix Earle, Charles Amos, Camille Kostek, MJ Day, Achieng Agutu, and Meredith Mickelson on the flight to the airstrip. | SI Staff

Our safari began from the air before we ever even touched the ground. We watched the landscape change dramatically from our departure at Maun, flying over the patchwork of waterways, lagoons and islands, spotting herds of giraffes along the way. When we landed, elephants greeted us at the end of the runway, and the safari vehicles that drove us from the airstrip to the lodge passed herds of zebra, wildebeest and hyena.

The Okavango Delta | Courtesy of Abercrombie and Kent

From the moment we arrived, Abercrombie and Kent made this experience both unforgettable and luxurious. From addictingly refreshing welcome drinks at the properties to expertly coordinated drives in search of wild game, every aspect of the trip was thoughtfully executed. Our team stayed at two Abercrombie and Kent properties: Stanley’s Camp and Baine’s Lodge, each with its own unique charm, luxury and unparalleled access to wildlife.

Where We Stayed

Stanley’s Camp

Stanley's Camp, an Abercrombie and Kent Sanctuary. | Courtesy of Abercrombie and Kent

Stanley’s Camp sits on a 260,000-acre private concession bordering the southern section of the Moremi Game Reserve. The camp has 10 luxury tents nestled in the trees in the delta, each overlooking a stunning expanse of land where you can see animals several times a day, just feet from the deck of your tent.

The common area features a full bar and open-air viewing decks to take in the reserve and keep your eyes peeled for herds of elephants, hippos, giraffes, lions, leopards, cheetahs, impalas, zebras, wild dogs, hyenas, and buffaloes, often numbering over 2,000. There is also a pool on the edge of the deck overlooking the viewing area for afternoon dips between safaris.

Inside one of the luxury tents at Stanley's Camp, an Abercrombie and Kent Sanctuary. | Courtesy of Abercrombie and Kent

Starting from $788 per person.

Baine’s Lodge

Baine's Lodge, an Abercrombie and Kent Sanctuary | Courtesy of Abercrombie and Kent

Baine’s Lodge features six luxury suites at a prime location on the Boro River, at the edge of the Moremi Game Reserve. The property sits at the heart of the UNESCO-listed Okavango Delta. The rooms are raised on stilts and linked by wooden walkways, giving you the feeling of complete immersion into the waterworld of the delta.

The main common area sits overlooking a massive lagoon that housed over eight hippos during the entirety of the SI Swimsuit’s stay at the lodge, which would vocalize to one another as the sun was spectacularly setting. The elegant design seamlessly blends the indoor-outdoor experience, so you simultaneously feel completely comfortable and immersed.

An outdoor bathing area in a suite at Baine's Lodge, an Abercrombie and Kent Sanctuary. | Courtesy of Abercrombie and Kent

Rebuilt in July of 2025, Baine’s offers especially luxurious, customizable experiences to add to your stay, from private candlelit dinners on the deck to a Star Bath, set up on a private terrace when weather permits.

Starting from $1,125 per person.

What You’ll Do

Camille Kostek in a safari vehicle. | Courtesy of Camille Kostek

Wildlife sightings begin before you leave the property. Game drives are offered in the mornings, afternoons and even at night to give you the best chances of viewing wildlife at every hour. Depending on the season, mokoro canoe rides and water safaris via motorized boat are also available.

Giraffes on the Okavango Delta. | SI Staff

Traveling to Botswana isn’t just another vacation; it’s an experience that transports you to a whole other world, and one that leaves every team member and model in awe.

“Shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in Botswana was beyond anything I could have ever imagined,” says Meredith Mickelson, SI Swimsuit 2026 rookie. “I was living out my dream job in one of the most magical places in the world, surrounded by extraordinary people and incredible wildlife. The entire experience felt surreal, like I was on another planet. And the fact that it was my rookie year? Absolutely insane!”

FAQ For Your Trip

How do I get there?

The Abercrombie and Kent team makes it as straightforward as possible to journey to the properties. There are two airstrip options. You can fly to the Maun Airport to Stanley’s and Baine’s Airstrip (a 15-minute flight ), or you can fly from Kasane Airport to Stanley’s and Baine’s Airstrip (a 1-hour and 30-minute flight).

The properties are roughly a 30-45 minute drive from the airstrips.

A guide points out features across the delta to Meredith Mickelson and Achieng Agutu. | SI Staff

What is the best time to travel to Botswana?

The green season usually lasts from late November until early March and features hot, sunny days averaging 68°F to 100°F, with periodic afternoon thunderstorms. When the SI Swimsuit team traveled to the delta in January, this was exactly the weather we experienced.

The dry season runs from late May to early October. Interestingly, the delta hits its highest water levels during the dry season due to the amount of time it takes for the water to travel down from Angola. While exact timing varies, June-August is typically when the inner delta begins to flood, making for exciting mokoro excursions as new channels and waterways open up.

In June to August, winter temperatures can plummet to as low as 32°F at night with daily highs of around 80°F.

Penny Lane watches the sunrise from Baine's Lodge, an Abercrombie and Kent Sanctuary. | SI Staff

Packing Essentials

Tracy Murphy, MJ Day, Sevan Everitt, Margot Zamet, Charles Amos, Elizabeth Wentworth, and Mara Milam on the Stanley's and Baine's airstrip. | SI Staff

Packing well is key for this trip. When you book your trip with Abercrombie and Kent, they may advise packing details, but here are some pro tips. Absolutely wear light colors and breathable fabrics. Wear long sleeves for protection from any bugs and pack layers for dipping temperatures. Bring a face covering in case of dusty roads or pollen-filled pathways. Pack comfortable shoes, and don’t forget sunglasses, sunscreen and a hat. Most importantly, remember that you can do laundry while staying with Abercrombie and Kent, so don’t overpack.