Behind the Look in Botswana With Kérastase for SI Swimsuit 2026

Kérastase, the official haircare partner of 2026, was the secret to incredible hair on the SI Swimsuit set in Botswana. Check out which products hairstylist Chuck Amos used to elevate our model’s locks while on location.

TRANSCRIPT

Penny Lane: I feel so lucky to be on this particular shoot with these particular girls in such a special place doing incredible things.

Amos: We have talent who’s very gorgeous and beautiful, and we have the roughness of the jungle, so this kind of acts as a bridge between giving it that look, but still giving it the look that we need to keep it in vain with the class of the models that we’re shooting today. I want it to have a frizzy texture, but I want the ends to have a little sharpness, and this is gonna give us instant shine. I kind of filled up the whole droplet just to know that I have a full droplet.

Camille Kostek: And it smells so yummy.

Amos: Oh, it smells delicious.

Achieng Agutu: Literally feels like I’m living in a movie, but this is my life and that’s so cool.