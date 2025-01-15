Brianna LaPaglia Lost Herself to Her Toxic Relationship
SI Swimsuit’s January digital cover star Brianna LaPaglia gets vulnerable on her relationship with country singer Zach Bryan. In a sit-down interview with the brand, she discussed how she lost her confidence and personality.
Transcript
The last year of my life, I was made to hate a lot of things that I loved about myself by this guy. I think one - being outspoken. I used to walk into a room and, like, I knew exactly who I was. I could talk to anyone. I could, I just had my own energy. I didn’t, like, try to fit in, and throughout that, I would always get, you know, looks from him or comments from him. “Why are you talking to this person? Why are you saying that in front of this person? Why are you are you being so much?”
And I love being - I loved being that person. I loved having energy. And then I started to think, this is awful. I’m, I’m annoying. I’m too much. Maybe people don’t want to talk to me. Maybe I should just speak when spoken to.
So I went from being the one talking to everyone to waiting for someone to talk to me instead of just being myself. And that really sucks because that was like, that’s who you are to your core is your energy and how you express yourself. And I lost that completely, which in reaction to that just made me lose everything about myself.