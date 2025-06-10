How SI Swimsuit Models Stayed Fresh With Batiste at Swim Week
Check out how brand stars kept their voluminous locks in check while in the Miami heat.
During Swim Week, SI Swimsuit partnered with Batiste to provide models and Apres Pool Party guests with dry shampoo touch-ups to keep their hair fresh all day long.
TRANSCRIPT
We’re at the pool party, it is day two, we’re having so much fun, it’s almost showtime.
My favorite is the original. I don’t like to over-complicate my hair, we just go with a classic
My favorite is the volumizing dry shampoo. My hair can fall, and so I like a little volumizing spray to lift it back up.
That’s when I’ll reach for dry shampoo to just kinda touch it up and get me out the door.
Published