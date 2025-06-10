Swimsuit

How SI Swimsuit Models Stayed Fresh With Batiste at Swim Week

Check out how brand stars kept their voluminous locks in check while in the Miami heat.

Cara O’Bleness

During Swim Week, SI Swimsuit partnered with Batiste to provide models and Apres Pool Party guests with dry shampoo touch-ups to keep their hair fresh all day long.

We’re at the pool party, it is day two, we’re having so much fun, it’s almost showtime.

My favorite is the original. I don’t like to over-complicate my hair, we just go with a classic

My favorite is the volumizing dry shampoo. My hair can fall, and so I like a little volumizing spray to lift it back up.

That’s when I’ll reach for dry shampoo to just kinda touch it up and get me out the door.

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

