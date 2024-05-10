Swimsuit

Jas Williams, Jillian Hayes and Alexa Massari’s 2024 SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Belize

The trio of Big 12 athletes worked with photographer Derek Kettela for the 60th anniversary issue.

Jas Williams, a softball player at the University of Central Florida; Jillian Hayes, a basketball player at the University of Cincinnati; and Alexa Massari, a member of the diving team at the University of Houston, all traveled to Belize, where they worked with photographer Derek Kettela, for their 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue appearances.

