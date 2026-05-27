This Haircare Duo Is Jocelyn Corona’s Secret Weapon

2026 SI Swimsuit rookie Jocelyn Corona shares the two Kérastase products she always has in her glam bag.

TRANSCRIPT

It’s my first year as an SI Swimsuit model, so I’m so excited, yeah.

I think as a woman, your hair is, it’s kind of everything, right? Like, in a bad day, you just put your hair up, it’s fine, I can just conquer the world. So I think hair, it’s very, it’s very special for me, and it’s very tied to my identity because I love to explore different characters, and every time I want to go in a different way, it’s all about my hair.

I have two products with me all the time. Why do I have two products with me? Because being on set, you know, it’s always, you don’t know what products you’re gonna get. So these Glaze Drops are my every day as well, because it adds this shine, and like today we want to shine.

And this is, this was a key product today. And my cream ... this is one that I use every day out of the shower because it gives me this, like, beautiful texture, and it’s like, ‘Oh, she didn’t do anything, but, you know, she’s using this.’