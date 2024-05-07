Sir John Breaks Down The Glowing Makeup on Jasmine Sanders at the 60th Anniversary Legends Photo Shoot
The glam guru explains how powerful a super hydrating moisturized can be to create a lightweight, yet still dramatic look.
Ananya Panchal
Celebrity and editorial makeup artist Sir John created the most gorgeous look for Jasmine Sanders’s SI Swimsuit 2024 legends photo shoot. And, while it feels like a dramatic, red carpet-ready moment the glam guru reveals that “minimal amounts” of concealer and foundation were used, thanks to Gold Bond’s Healing Sensitive Moisturizer, which is perfect for hydrating skin prep.
“It’s all about light reflection,” Sir John explains. “Dimension and contrast are key.”
The skincare brand is an official sponsor of the brand’s 60th anniversary.
