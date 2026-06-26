Stassi Schroeder Spills Haircare Tea During Swim Week

Last month, Stassi Schroeder walked in the SI Swimsuit Runway Show for the second year in a row. While enjoying the brand’s Beach Club party ahead of the main event, she shared her haircare secrets, including her favorite Kérastase product.

TRANSCRIPT

The Kérastase Absolu Glaze Drops. Like they just, like any frizziness or like unruliness that my hair has, if I just like do a few drops, it just, it’s polished, honey. It’s polished.

And this is gonna give you that anti-humidity, perfect for this nice, hot Miami day. Four days anti-humidity protection, and it's gonna leave you nice and slick.

One of the biggest hair mistakes that I will never, I will never make again, cutting my own hair. Don't do it. Who the hell do I think I am cutting my own hair? Never again