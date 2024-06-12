Winnie Harlow on the Importance of Listening to Your Skin and Body
The SI Swimsuit legend opened up about how her skincare and lifestyle influence one another.
SI Swimsuit legend Winnie Harlow shared her personal beauty and skincare philosophy while on set in Hollywood, Fla., earlier this year.
The supermodel, who starred on one of seven covers of the 60th anniversary issue, opened up about how her lifestyle and skin can affect each other—for better or for worse—and how she tries to stay in tune with her body in the midst of her busy and glamorous career.
