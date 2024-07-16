10 SI Swimsuit-Approved Beauty Picks for Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day begins today, July 16, and lasts through tomorrow night. From major deals on electronics to huge discounts on clothing, the online retail giant has something for everyone.
We’ve been eyeing a few new beauty products, and a couple things on our top shelf need a little refresh. What better time is there to stock up than a sale? And, the best part is, you don’t even have to wait that long to rip open the box and start updating your routine, thanks to two-day shipping!
We’ve got everything including hot tools, cleansers, makeup essentials, pimple patches and more linked and priced for you below.
Here are 10 SI Swimsuit-approved Amazon Prime Day sale recommendations. Act fast while everything’s still in stock.
Youth To The People Superfood Facial Cleanser - Kale and Green Tea Cleanser, $29.25 (amazon.com)
This dermatologist-approved best-selling cleanser feels like a spa without the harsh chemicals or fragrances. While it is suitable for all skin types and all seasons, it works best for normal to oily skin.
L’Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, $10.94 (amazon.com)
Kendall Jenner and TikTok beauty guru Kensington swear by this luminous makeup base product to elevate any glam and add a gorgeous glow from within look. Martha Stewart, our very own 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, also adores it.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, $9.58 (amazon.com)
This super hydrating serum is called a “power” essence for good reason. And, it’s more than 50% off for Prime Day!
Virtue Healing Hair Oil, $31.24 (amazon.com)
This shake to activate, color-safe hair oil is the perfect way to minimize frizz and add natural shine to your long, luscious locks. It’s a lightweight formula that works both thick and fine hair.
Peter Thomas Roth | Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream, $33.21 (amazon.com)
This hydrating product offers the moisture of a rich cream with the mess-free and no-fuss application of a gel formula. It’s ideal for all skin types.
innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36, $12.60 (amazon.com)
This no-white cast sunscreen protects against UVA and UVB rays while offering a fresh, dewy glow that is perfect on its own and seamless and pill-free under makeup.
LANEIGE Glowy Makeup Serum, $22.40 (amazon.com)
This glowy, grippy primer gives a glass skin base for long-lasting makeup and is best applied after all your skincare and sunscreen.
URBAN DECAY 24/7 Moondust Glitter Eyeshadow Single, $16.80 (amazon.com)
Countless makeup artists carry this gorgeous sparkly eyeshadow topper because it looks stunning on everyone. It’s the most ideal blend of champagne, gold and silver glitter that adds just a little bit of drama to the eye that perfectly completes any makeup look. It’s the only shimmery eyeshadow I take when traveling and it always gets the job done.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch™ Original Patch, $9.49 (amazon.com)
These Alix Earle-loved pimple patches are formulated with hydrocolloid and are so simple, effortless and invisible that you will forget they are even on your face. And, by the time you remember, the blemish underneath has magically disappeared.
Dyson Airstrait™ Straightener, $399 (amazon.com)
This two-in-one dryer and straightener offers far less heat damage (using only hot air) than a traditional flat iron. At $100 off, it’s totally worth the splurge, in our opinion.