Alix Earle
Alix Earle is SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital cover star. The social media sensation has amassed a following of 10.3 million across TikTok and Instagram thanks to her candid, relatable and stylish content. From her chatty (and informative) “get ready with me” videos and cute clips with her many younger siblings to relationship content and vulnerable insight into her skincare journey, the University of Miami graduate is always keeping it real with her fans and making viewers feel like each video is a FaceTime call. Her viral content has been known to seemingly sell out any product mentioned—a phenomenon dubbed the “Alix Earle effect.”
The New Jersey native is also the host of the Hot Mess podcast and the creator of the Alix Earle Scholarship at the Miami Herbert Business School.