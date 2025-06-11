5 Must-Have Nail Products for Your Next At-Home Manicure
While we love a neutral manicure year round, summer is our favorite season for fun, eclectic nail colors. This time of year, say goodbye to your go-to nude or black hue for the time being, and embrace bright and trendy shades like blue, butter yellow and mint green. Some of this summer’s most popular polish colors include neons and vibrant combinations like orange and hot pink, which are particularly eye-catching. So whether you’re heading to the pool or meeting up with your girlfriends for a casual Sunday brunch, adorning your fingertips in everything from azure to a classic, fiery red is sure to turn heads all season long.
During SI Swimsuit’s Swim Week events earlier this month, beauty brand Sally Hansen got our models ready for the runway by providing chic and sleek manicures ahead of show time. The best part? You can easily replicate these model-worthy looks at home.
Whether you’re looking to enhance your natural nails or want to try out some artificial press-ons, shop a few of our favorite Sally Hansen picks below.
Good. Kind. Pure.™ Polish in Crystal Blue, $9.95 (walmart.com)
Sally Hansen’s Good. Kind. Pure.™ polishes are plant-based, vegan and free of acetone. If you’re looking for a product that’s gentle on nails, yet makes a major impact with a variety of bright hues, this one’s for you.
Insta-Dri Nail Polish in Beet-ing Heart, $7.99 (ulta.com)
Sally Hansen’s Insta-Dry polish is perfect for those days when you need a super quick manicure. With a built in base coat and top coat, slick this color on and be out the door in five minutes, as the polish dries in just 60 seconds.
Perfect Press-on in Serves Up, $9.99 (cvs.com)
Press-on nails are having a major moment, and these squoval-shaped ones with yellow tips just scream “summer.” In addition to the funky take on the French manicure, these press-ons are available in a variety of other shapes, colors and patterns to suit your personal style.
Salon Effects Nail Accents Nail Art Decal, $8.99 (ulta.com)
Nail stickers are a fun way to level up your at-home manicure, and this celestial-inspired set is sure to make your fingertips look out of this world.
Miracle Gel Special Effects Top Coat in Glazed, $12.99 (ulta.com)
The glazed nail trend, made famous by Hailey Bieber, is still in full effect. Swipe this on top of either of the solid colors above to give your nails a pearlescent sheen.
Shop all of Sally Hansen’s offerings, including nail polish, nail care, beauty tools and more, here.