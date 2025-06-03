SI Swimsuit Models Cool Down at Aprés Pool Party Ahead of Swim Week Runway Show
Just hours before the legs and lights hit the runway, SI Swimsuit’s Apres Pool Party brought the shimmer, SPF and signature confidence that define Swim Week.
After a whirlwind Friday filled with a VIP brunch, a beach club takeover and a glamorous dinner party, Saturday kicked off with a more relaxed, sun-soaked vibe. The Apres Pool Party invited models and guests to ease into the day with beauty touch-ups and wellness perks on the wet deck at the W South Beach.
The warm, overcast weather—thankfully free of Miami’s usual midday heat—held steady for the first half of the party, keeping guests comfortable and cool. A brief rain shower added a touch of drama before the skies cleared, the music picked up and the energy hit a new high.
Models arrived in playful looks, sparkly mesh cover-ups, itty bitty bikinis, Y2K shades and even Bermuda shorts, exuding confidence and completely in their element. Some even dazzled in red-hot pieces from the exciting new Oh Polly X Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Collection.
Earlier that morning, guests stopped by a luxe gifting suite featuring the latest from Summer Fridays, Batiste, Tarte, SLIP, Neocutis and Virgin Skincare. At the Electric Picks table, attendees picked out their favorite pieces and put them on right away, and, by the time the pool party kicked off, not a bare wrist, neck or ear was in sight.
Beauty touch-ups and wellness offerings dotted the pool party space with elevated activations that kept the crowd cool and camera-ready. Coppertone reps passed out SPF goodies on trays, while the Sally Hansen nail bar offered full manicures and an impressive display of press-ons and polish.
Batiste hairstylists were on hand offering dry shampoo refreshes and styling touch-ups, plus their nearby matcha and iced coffee station was a total crowd favorite. MINI hosted its own shaded cabana with chilled towels, turmeric shots and lotion to keep guests hydrated, healthy and happy.
Fresh Coppertone and SI Swimsuit–branded coconuts offered hydrating sips of coconut water, and made for the perfect summery photo op, while the full-service Smirnoff bar served up signature lemonade cocktails.
View more of our favorite pics below.
As models trickled out to prep for the evening’s runway show, where 26 women walked the poolside catwalk, crew members began transforming the Wet Deck into a full-scale production space, marking the final hours before Swim Week’s biggest event.
This year, 16 SI Swimsuit stars graced the runway: Ali Truwit, Achieng Agutu, Alix Earle, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane and XANDRA. Celebrity guests Bethenny Frankel, Midge Purce, Remi Bader and Stassi Schroeder joined the models on the catwalk, as well as 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.