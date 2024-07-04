Alix Earle Shares Important Reminder About Textured Skin on TikTok
One of the many reasons Alix Earle has garnered such a massive following is due to her honesty and ability to keep it real. The social media superstar regularly uses her platforms to open up to fans about everything from her acne journey to the use of beauty filters.
The 23-year-old University of Miami graduate did just that on TikTok earlier this week, when she reminded her 7 million followers that textured skin is, in fact, normal.
“Reminder that skin that looks like this,” Earle wrote atop a video of herself with a near perfect looking complexion, “Can also look like this.” She then panned the camera up close in different lighting to her cheeks and neck to show off her skin’s natural texture.
She further reminded her fans in her caption: “Lighting and angles change a lot & textured skin is normal 💗👏🏻 This is not bad by any means but I think we get so used to seeing glass skin on social media you forget thats not [always] the case in real life.”
Tons of fans chimed in to the comments to thank Earle for her candor.
“Such an important reminder! Thanks for always keeping it real, Alix! 💙,” the official Dove TikTok account wrote.
“Needed this today as I’m struggling with the texture so bad,” one fan admitted.
“As an esthetician treating young women with impossible expectations, thank you,” someone else applauded. “Thank you for showing real skin ❤️.”
“This is why I love Alix Earle,” another user sweetly gushed.