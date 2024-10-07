11 Halloween-Inspired Manicures to Nail Spooky Season
As Halloween approaches, it’s the perfect time to get creative with your nails and embrace spooky season. The best part is that dressing up doesn’t have to be reserved for Oct. 31 or just Halloweekend—you can get festive throughout the entire month with a funky and compliment-worthy manicure.
From eerie spider webs and ghoulish ghosts to classic pumpkins and chic black-and-white combos, we’ve rounded up the best nail art inspo to make your manicure the talk of the town. Whether you're looking for intricate designs or just a simple spooky addition to your classic cherry red manicure, we’ve found options for everyone.
Below are 11 of our favorite frightful nail looks to take along to your next appointment.
Pumpkin picking
This festive striped orange set transforms each nail into a jack-o’-lantern. The intricate look features bright orange polish with face details that add a festive, pumpkin-inspired charm to your fingertips.
French devil
This evil manicure features glossy red French tips with striking swirls that resemble the horns and tails of a devil.
Dainty ghosts
This playful manicure transforms the classic French tip into adorable little ghosts. You could even customize each little creature with a different expression.
Metallic web
This one is our favorite for short nails. It’s cute, glamorous and simple enough for you to rock all month long.
Drip drop
This eerie, sparkly and matte set adds just a subtle spooky season twist to your go-to moody black nails.
Candy corn cuticles
We love how simple, delicate and easy to create this look is. You might even be able to DIY at home!
I’m watching you
This might be the most intricate of all our design inspo, but if you can commit to the bit, it’s certainly one of a kind and totally worth it.
Frankenstein French
Put a spooky twist on the classic French tip with this look, featuring neon green edges with black thread-like lines, mimicking Frankenstein’s signature head stitches.
Spooky season simple
If you’re indecisive, like to keep it simple and want to feature some black and orange, these color-blocked side swoosh nails are perfect.
Sparkly blood
Add a bit of sparkle into your life and switch up your classic red nails with this glamorous, bloody design.
Vampire vibes
If you like the idea above, but can’t commit to a bright red moment, these more muted black chrome nails are a wonderful option.