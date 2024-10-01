Paige Spiranac Teases Start of 31 Days of Halloween in Sultry Doctor Costume
Today is the first day of October, and that means spooky season is officially upon us. It also means that Paige Spiranac’s 31 days of Halloween costumes project is officially underway.
In honor of Halloween, the 31-year-old SI Swimsuit legend has committed to sharing photos of a brand new, sultry costume every day of the month on her subscription-only platform, Passes. And to kick things off, Spiranac teased a photo of herself clad in a sexy doctor getup on social media platform X. In the photo, Spiranac donned a leather black bustier-style bra top, a black wig and a black-and-red doctor cap. Her makeup featured winged eyeliner, rosy blush and a nude, glossy lip.
“I’m a swing doctor about to fix your slice,” the golf instructor wrote in part of her caption, while urging her 1 million followers to subscribe to Passes for more.
In late September, the two-time SI Swimsuit model announced that she would be bringing back the 31 days of Halloween costumes project, which she hosted on her subscription website for the first time last year.
“Everything will be on Passes, [including] pictures, videos and potentially some livestreams in the costumes that you guys love as well,” Spiranac explained in an Instagram story Q&A last month. “So everything will be on Passes, I’ve been doing so much content there, I post daily, I respond back to you personally, it’s really been a lot of fun, but we are doing 31 Halloween costumes in 31 days, and they’re good. They’re really, really good and I’m so excited for you guys to see it because I put so much hard work into it and they’re sexy.”
Last year, Spiranac’s looks featured her take on an Oktoberfest beer girl, a tennis player, Wonder Woman, a school girl and more. Check out a few of our favorites from last year’s daily Halloween getups here.
Fans can subscribe to Spiranac’s subscription platform, Passes, to access her Halloween costume images. The platform, which the Colorado native joined over the summer after moving away from her OnlyPaige website, features four different subscription tiers. Subscribe to golf content only for $5/month, a par tier for $10/month, birdie tier for $25/month and eagle tier for $100/month. Learn more about each tier, including the access granted to particular types of content, here.
“It's October so you know what that means - 31 Days of Halloween starts TODAY! And who better to kick off the festivities than Ring Master Paige?🎪,” Spiranac teased on Passes today. “New costumes everyday, plus if you're not yet a Passes member you're going to want to join because all the sexiest pictures are going to the DMs😉.”