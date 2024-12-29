A Simple Tip to Elevate Your Glam for New Year’s Eve, According to Danessa Myricks
The holiday season is in full swing, and that means you’re likely amping up your beauty routine. We recently chatted with celebrity makeup artist Danessa Myricks to learn her five must-have beauty products for the holiday season—if you missed it, catch up here.
During our conversation, the industry professional also provided some great insight on how to amp up your already festive holiday makeup for New Year’s Eve: and glitter eyeshadow is key to the formula. Myricks suggests sweeping an eyeshadow that is one to two shades deeper than your natural skin tone over your top lid and underneath the lash line. Then, take a glittery topper and tap it right on top.
She says that playing with depth of color or contrasting texture are two surefire ways to stand out this New Year’s Eve.
“The size of sparkle can make a huge difference. Like going from a low-level pearl, or a very subtle, small-sized pearl, to a chunkier pearl immediately will change everything,” Myricks tells us. “ ... I think the key to makeup is about contrast. The more contrast that you create between both texture and tone, the more dramatic the effect. So you can have a strong, contrasting textural effect between matte skin with a sparkly eye, immediately it’s going to take it to a new level. Or, using shades further away from your skin tone.”
As for the rest of your makeup? “ Throw on your mascara and the lip is optional. [The] lip can be just a soft nude gloss or a nude lip,” Myricks adds. “It doesn’t even have to be bold, but that eye will make a statement at all times and it works good on everyone.”
Below, shop three Danessa Myricks Beauty products that will help you achieve a stunningly bold New Year’s Eve eye look.
Infinite Chrome Flakes Multichrome Gel for Eyes & Face in “Fire Ball,” $26 (sephora.com)
This cream formula offers a metallic finish that will have you outshining the New Year’s eve ball in Times Square.
Love is Love All Over Face Palette, $65 (sephora.com)
A multi-purpose product, this sparkly palette includes several metallic-finish shadows that will illuminate the eyes.
Twin Flames Liquid Eyeshadow in “Sweetheart,” $26 (sephora.com)
While this liquid eyeshadow product is available in several different hues, we love the multidimensional olive green-walnut color combo, which can be used on both eyes and lips.