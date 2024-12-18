5 Must-Have Beauty Products for the Holiday Season, Courtesy of Danessa Myricks
The holiday season is a time to experiment where fashion and beauty is concerned, and that extends to our glam routines, too. However, keeping up with the ever-changing trends can sometimes feel intimidating. We recently chatted with Danessa Myricks, celebrity makeup artist and founder/CEO of Danessa Myricks Beauty, to get the scoop on holiday glam—and the industry pro says it’s all about finding a look that makes you feel confident.
“ For [holiday makeup] to be good, it shouldn’t be fussy because I think the whole idea is for you to feel confident around family, around friends, maybe at a holiday party,” Myricks says. “Confidence needs to be the key, and that level of confidence is going to be different for everybody, so that’s the big box that needs to be checked.”
So, whether you’re looking to lean into sparkles this season or are up for trying out a new shade of eyeliner, here are the five types of makeup products Myricks suggests experimenting with for the holidays (along with a few SI Swimsuit-approved picks for each).
A bold lip
Vision Flush in “Black Cherry,” $20 (danessamyricksbeauty.com)
“ When I say bold lip, it can be bold color or even just texturally experimenting—maybe you’re going high gloss, like a soft lip, but high gloss,” Myricks tells us. “That’s an easy way to add a little bit more playfulness to the look.”
And if you do want to go bold, she says a deep currant or rich burgundy lip color, as pictured above, is universally flattering, while providing the same depth of a traditional red.
Blush
Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed in “Primadonna,” $25 (sephora.com)
“ Blush placement is way more playful right now,” Myricks notes. “A red blush is beautiful on every single skin tone, and that’s screaming ‘holiday.’”
Shimmer highlight
Vision Flush Glow - Hyper Radiant Liquid Highlighter in “Femme,” $20 (sephora.com)
“ Whether it’s highlighting your brow bone, your lid, or the top of your cheekbones, or even your cupid’s bow, it just definitely adds a little extra something,” Myricks says. “ ... So a translucent highlighter topper can be really nice and you can use it everywhere.”
Eyeliner
Infinite Chrome Waterproof Micropencil Eyeliner in “Charoite,” $22 (sephora.com)
“Highlighting and rimming your eye can take you from everyday to nighttime so quickly. And it’s palatable, it’s easy to purchase. Whether you’re spending $0.99 or $90 for a high-end liner, you’re still going to get the same look. And you can either wear it opaque or even smudge it with the fingers just to give it a little bit more of a sexier smolder.”
Myricks suggests experimenting with eyeliner color for the holidays, too. If you traditionally stick with black or brown, consider blue or burgundy, both of which she says are very wearable hues on all skin tones.
Mascara
Freedom Lashes - 06, $12 (danessamyricksbeauty.com)
“ Honestly, going from one coat to three coats of mascara can make a difference if you’re not someone who is used to experimenting with lashes,” Myricks shares. However, if you are a faux lash user, she has plenty of options to choose from.
When it comes to holiday glam, the bottom line is to experiment within your comfort zone, according to Myricks. So, whether you’re heading to an office cocktail party or a family celebration, just be yourself and have fun.
“What makes makeup scary and what makes people lose confidence is when they think that there’s a rule and there’s a trend that they have to follow, and I think what makes it fun is understanding that it’s really about you, what’s personal and unique for you,” Myricks says. “I would love for people to know that you don’t have to follow trends. It’s really about what makes you feel the most confident, and if we just look there, it’s always a win.”