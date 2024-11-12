14 Fall Manicures to Impress Your Thanksgiving Dinner Guests
By this point, your Halloween manicure is a thing of the past, and you’re likely gearing up to make a trip to the salon before Thanksgiving. While the day is all about gratitude, you certainly don’t want your Aunt Sandy judging your chipped polish as you pass the yams, so we don’t blame you if you’re looking for some mani inspo.
Whether you’re a traditionalist and like to opt for moody and seasonal hues on your fingertips, or are interested in trying out something a little more fun and out-of-the-box, below you’ll find our 14 favorite seasonal nail options fit for fall.
Classic burgundy
While merlot-colored nails may not be revolutionary for autumn, they’re a classic for a reason. We love the sleek look celebrity nail artist Zola Zangroit painted onto actress Vanessa Hudgens’s long nails.
Brown and white geometrics
While we love a vibrantly-colored mani, ’tis the season for embracing moodier hues, and this geometric brown and white design certainly fits the bill.
Velvet goldmine
We simply can’t get enough of these sparkly golden nails, which just scream “sweater weather.”
Plaid
If you’re a fan of burgundy but want to jazz things up a bit, consider incorporating a few plaid nails into the aesthetic. We have a feeling these would be Blair Waldorf approved.
Simple and sweet accents
Are you a minimalist looking to spice things up with more than just a pumpkin latte this month? These simplistic accents are a must for your neutral manicure.
Moscow mule nails
Moscow mule nails are trending on TikTok, and with good reason. This set looks just like the copper mug the cocktail is traditionally served in, and is perfect for autumn.
Fall florals
If you’re having a hard time choosing between solids and something a little spicier, why not combine both? We love how this manicure incorporates seasonal colors, as well as fall florals.
Cool gray
As the temperatures drop and the leaves fall, match your nails to the skies above with a shade of cool gray.
Fall rainbow
Nothing says “Thanksgiving” quite like this vibrant color palette.
Tortoise shell
While tortoise shell nails seem appropriate year-round, they’re especially suitable during the fall when you also incorporate a few plain chocolate-hued nails.
Fall ombré
These are simply stunning, and remind us of a mug of warm hot cocoa.
Latte french tip
Speaking of warm fall beverages, switch up your typical French tip for this seasonal take that mimics your favorite autumn latte.
Seasonal stripes
Another geometric design that incorporates the colors of the season, these bold nails aren’t too zany thanks to the short, rounded tips.
Floral french tip
An additional seasonal take on the traditional French tip, these sweet floral nails are super pretty and fit for any Friendsgiving celebration.