Five Moms Open a Spa in New Jersey for the Little Ones in Your Life
There’s a new spa in town, but this one is catered to the most adorable population. Little Glow Society in Hoboken, New Jersey is opening its doors this week. Founded by SI Swimsuit favorite Attain Medspa owner, Lauren Ben-Meir, along with Kristyn Senzino, a nurse practitioner at Attain Medspa and Total Health; Maria Roberts, a successful lifestyle and content creator and speech therapist; as well as beauty industry executives Sophia Gillio and Tathiana Remick, it will be a place for the little ones.
The purpose of this mini escape is to provide maximum chill for the young. “I built Attain Medspa as the oasis I wanted and needed for myself, “Ben-Meir tells SI Swimsuit. “Getting to be a part of The Little Glow Society allows me to think of what I wished for as a child, and what could make us more self-loving adults. There’s nothing more special or exciting than building a world for others. Joining forces with such incredible women, it was an opportunity and invitation I couldn’t say no to, especially as a mom.”
Perfect for parties, special events or just for some good ole pampering, The Little Glow Society is immediately a haven upon entry with the neutral aesthetic. “It is the children’s spa of your dreams and the first of its kind here in Hoboken,” she continues. “A unique space designed for children to discover their inner sparkle, the thoughtfully curated experiences encourage confidence, creativity and joy. More than just spa treatments and dance parties, The Little Glow Society is a woman-led play spa where fun meets purpose — pampering little bodies while nurturing big dreams and confidence.”
Packages range from $1,799 to $2,850 for up to 12 kids and then pricing varies with additional guests. All options have access to the crafts corner, photo booth, pizza and cake. Then the number of care stations included like a mini facial, a manicure or an age-appropriate makeup tutorial will be determined by the choice selected.
Kids can sign up with their favorite adult or a group of their besties. Parents are also welcome to stay and enjoy the private parents’ lounge with lush furnishings, great music and a refreshment bar. For those not in the area, they can purchase accessories and tools online and follow their guided experiences at home, similar to the SI Swimsuit ladies at the Super Bowl pop up.