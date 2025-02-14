SI Swimsuit Threw the Ultimate Galentine's Day Bash —Get Every Product Scored
As we continue to celebrate all the loves in our lives, it is equally important to focus on ourselves. Self-love is fundamental and the foundation for any other good relationship. No stranger to this notion, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit always knows how to honor and spoil the ladies. Ahead of Galentine’s Day, SI Swimsuit pulled out all the stops for the likes of Camille Kostek, Nicole Williams English, Jena Sims, Katie Austin and more women to get pampered and treated while in New Orleans for the Super Bowl.
Rooted in the philosophy that true wellness is a balance of outer beauty and inner health, Attain Medspa curated a rejuvenating lineup of treatments, including luxurious facials and revitalizing IV drips, ensuring everyone felt as radiant as they looked. To keep the glow going, they gifted an exclusive selection of wellness must-haves—Hydrinity skincare, Knesko collagen eye masks, and Attain’s signature face tools—making self-care a celebration in itself.
In addition to all the delicious food NOLA has to offer, the SI Swimsuit House was stocked with Sakara meals. Bringing their “eat better, live better” philosophy to the South, the nutritious food brand set the tone for a weekend of wellness and vitality. From fresh, nutrient-rich meals to energize our Galentine’s Day to keeping the SI Swimsuit team fueled throughout the nonstop weekend, their offerings were a game-changer. Green smoothies started the mornings and their flavorful, chopped salads provided the perfect midday reset.
When the ladies like Sims, who joked she gained major yardage in her heels all weekend, needed a comfier option, Naturalizer stepped in (pun intended!) with the perfect sneakers. Their Medina Lace-Up Sneakers were a popular choice amongst the ladies, especially the green pair. Those rooting for the Eagles like Xandra Pohl, were Super Bowl ready in style.
With all the events, no one needed to worry about fading lipstick thanks to HERA’s Sensual Powder Matte Lipsticks. A standout favorite with its velvety-soft texture and effortlessly bold pigment, this luxe lipstick added the perfect red touch to the lead up to Valentine’s Day.
Once ready to turn in for the night, CeraVe was on hand to provide the new Jojoba Oil Cleansing Balm—a true game-changer for effortlessly melting away makeup while nourishing the skin. Throughout the weekend, this skincare essential became a go-to reset, leaving Kostek and company feeling fresh, hydrated, and ready for whatever the festivities had in store.
After all the evening looks, Abercrombie & Fitch was on hand to deliver more lowkey attire options like oversized denim jackets with customizable patches and their iconic ‘90s-style jeans. English browsed the perfect blend of comfort and nostalgia-chic.
All-in-all, everyone left New Orleans with MVP-worthy gifts.