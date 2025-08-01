Get Your Best Summer Skin With Advice From This MedSpa Owner
The summer season can wreak havoc on our skin. From sun exposure and burns to excess sweat and breakouts, the warmer months require us to change up our skincare regimens. But where to start?
SI Swimsuit recently chatted with Lauren Ben-Meir, founder and CEO of New Jersey’s Attain MedSpa, who offered her expertise where summer skincare is concerned. The brand is known for its medical-grade skincare treatments, from BOTOX to fillers, and offers everything from laser hair removal to peels and facials in order to help clients—including our very own SI Swimsuit models—look and feel their best.
Below, learn how to keep your complexion hydrated, the best products to incorporate into your routine and which ingredients to avoid in order to get your best skin yet.
Reach for a gentle cleanser and soothing tools
Naturally, many of us find ourselves outdoors more regularly during the summer months, which means more sun exposure. It’s important that your skincare routine adapts to meet those changes, and it’s as easy as making a few simple swaps.
“Things like swimming pools or even the ocean affect our skin’s PH,” Ben-Meir says. “Gentle cleansing, rehydrating masks, soothing serums, even our chilled Cryo Globes, help restore balance, remove excess heat and help prevent premature aging of the skin. And always use vitamin C, [as it is] excellent for removing dark spots and keep an evening skin tone.”
Attain Cooling Cryo Balls, $75 (myshopify.com)
Attain MedSpa’s professional-grade tool can not only help promote lymphatic drainage, it can also help to sooth irritated skin. Store the balls in your refrigerator or freezer for the ultimate cooling experience, which can be particularly helpful when it comes to soothing sunburned skin.
This Gentle Cleanser ($39) is also a great product to incorporate into your summer skincare routine, as it will leave your face feeling fresh without stripping the skin.
Protect yourself from the inside out
While what you put on your skin is important, so is what you put into your body.
“It’s a whole new world for summer season, but what will always remain true is drinking lots of water and eating a nutrient-rich diet,” Ben-Meir explains. She incorporates antioxidant-rich foods like berries, leafy greens, carrots and almonds into her diet to help protect against sun damage.
Remember, while eating a wide variety of foods is beneficial to your overall health, it’s vital to protect your skin with SPF 365 days a year, not just during the summer.
Use mineral sunscreen
“Avoid chemical sunscreens,” Ben-Meir advises. “Your skin is your body’s largest organ and we absorb so much through it. [When you] use sunscreen, choose one that is mineral based to avoid toxic chemicals.”
Check out SI Swimsuit’s recent sunscreen recs here, including a mineral sunscreen one of our 2025 Swim Search finalists called “gorgeous” for its “insane glow.”
Be wary of ingredients that cause photosensitivity
During the summer months, it makes sense to switch to a lightweight moisturizer and use a milder exfoliant, both of which Ben-Meir recommends. But in addition to lightening up your top shelf, she also reminds us that it’s important to avoid certain ingredients before you head out to the beach.
“Be mindful of wearing anything with active ingredients causing photosensitivity during the day, [as] those ingredients can make you more likely to burn or cause hyperpigmentation,” she says.
Retinol and chemical exfoliants are two prime examples of ingredients that may make your skin more susceptible to sun damage, so use those in your evening skincare routine instead of in the a.m.
Shop Attain MedSpa’s full product line here, and book an experience with a specialist here.