The 3 Sunscreens Our Swim Search Finalists Can’t Get Enough of This Summer
No matter the season, sunscreen should be a staple within your skincare routine. While many of us slather on SPF more liberally during the warmer months, it’s important to protect our complexions from harmful rays 365 days a year.
However, finding the perfect SPF can sometimes be a struggle. No one likes a white cast on their skin, and some sunscreens leave your complexion feeling greasy, while ones made for the face often pill under makeup.
During some recent chats with our 2025 Swim Search finalists, we got the scoop on which SPF products these ladies are loving lately. Below, shop a few Swim Searcher-approved options—and get ready to soak up the sun safely.
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen Invisible Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $38 (sephora.com)
Designed to be non-irritating for sensitive skin, Supergoop’s Unseen Sunscreen is ideal for all skin types. The clear, fragrance-free formula glides onto skin, and with regular use, can help improve the clarity of your complexion.
Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin is a huge fan of this viral SPF and enjoys wearing the lightweight product under makeup. “I think it makes my makeup go on smoother,” she says of the primer-like sunscreen.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios UV Hydra Hydrating Face Sunscreen SPF 50 with Hyaluronic Acid, $39.99 (laroche-posay.us)
An athlete and Miami resident, Dominique Ruotolo knows how important sun protection and hydration are. That’s why she’s a huge fan of brands like La Roche-Posay that offer SPF products packed with moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin E.
“ I put the sunscreen on with a little bit of moisturizer so that my skin doesn’t get too dry,” Ruotolo says, noting that she reaches for SPF 50 or higher.
Kosas DreamBeam Silicone-Free Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 with Ceramides and Peptides, $40 (sephora.com)
Ally Mason is “obsessed” with this broad spectrum sunscreen, which helps plump and hydrate the skin while simultaneously protecting it from harmful UV rays with 21.7% non-nano zinc oxide.
“ It’s super clean, it’s a mineral sunscreen and it gives you the most insane glow,” Mason says of the product. “It’s like liquid highlighter, but [provides] sun protection and it’s just gorgeous.”