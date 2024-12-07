How Social Media Has Influenced Paige Spiranac's Definition of Beauty
Golf content creator Paige Spiranac has built her brand on social media, bringing her 5.6 combined Instagram and TikTok followers along for the ride as she shares instructional content from green to green. The Colorado native also creates elevated golf content on her Passes platform.
We recently sat down with the two-time SI Swimsuit model and brand legend to learn all about her Beauty Evolution over the years, and Spiranac provided several insights that other women will no doubt find relatable. Particularly, how social media has influenced her definition of beauty.
“Being on social media and seeing the ads in the magazines and on TV and really everywhere you go, you’re faced with perfection, and [the idea] that you should always strive for perfection, and it gets really exhausting,” Spiranac stated. “You’re always feeling like you’re never good enough, or that you have to make these changes to who you are, and I realized that when I was trying to chase that, and I was making certain changes—maybe it was my hair color [or], I was trying to change my body—that it just created more insecurities and it was a vicious cycle of chasing perfection, feeling more insecure, and for what? For validation from other people? I wasn’t happy with what I was doing and every time I tried to change myself for someone else, it just made the situation worse. I just started to embrace my imperfections ... that make me unique and that make me beautiful.”
In addition to not being swayed by the influence of social media, Spiranac shared that she feels most confident and beautiful when she’s out on the golf course. Regardless of what works for her, she said true beauty is really just a mindset that anyone can adopt.
“I think that all women can relate to this feeling of constantly feeling insecure and constantly feeling like you’re not good enough and that you’re comparing yourself to other people,” Spiranac stated. “It’s a battle every single day, and when you wake up, you have to choose when you look in the mirror: to embrace those insecurities or to try to overcome them instead of having them overcome you.”
The former professional golfer first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2018, when she traveled to Aruba. Spiranac returned to the fold in this year’s 60th anniversary issue and took part in a legendary photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla.